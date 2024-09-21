Robinson pledges ‘new approach’ to revitalise DUP at first annual conference as new leader

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has pledged a “new approach” to revitalise the party after the resignation of its former leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Gavin Robinson has pledged a “new approach” to revitalise the party after a period which saw it lose three of its eight Westminster seats and the resignation of its former leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

Mr Robinson in his first annual conference as DUP leader also deplored unionist internal wrangling and told more than 200 delegates that he had a “plan to chart a path for a stronger tomorrow”.

The East Belfast MP did not directly refer to the circumstances of the resignation of Mr Donaldson in March this year – he stood down after he faced historical sex offence charges, which he denies.

But Mr Robinson did acknowledge that the “last six months have been difficult and challenging”.

He allowed too that dropping from eight to five seats in the UK general election in July was a “difficult night” but that the DUP would “learn and rebuild” from those losses.

“I am determined that in the remaining months of 2024 you will see with a new leader there will be a new approach, both internally and externally, as to how we do our business which will be people-centred and focused on getting outcomes that better the lives of all of our people,” he told the conference in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in south Belfast.

Mr Robinson said the DUP was right to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly in February this year, arguing that it had made some gains in softening the affect of the trade problems caused by Brexit.

“We will continue to fight to fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea border it has created,” he said.

As part of the “new approach” – a phrase he used twice in his speech – he said that where appropriate the DUP would cooperate with fellow unionists both inside and outside other parties.

“For too long too many within unionism have thrived on attacking one another. Let me say very clearly, I am not interested. Our electorate is not interested. For our part I am not prepared to be part of a cycle of pro-union in-fighting between people who should be working together and who say they share the same goal.”

In the conference programme Mr Robinson said this was the time for unionism to renew and revitalise itself. “Looking ahead to 2027 we have an opportunity to reassert ourselves as the voice of pragmatic, people-focused unionism,” he wrote.

“It won’t be easy but I believe we can win back trust, rebuild our base and offer a compelling vision for Northern Ireland. Under my leadership the DUP will be more than just a guardian of the past; we will be a forward-looking party that delivers real change for people today, and for the generations to come.”

In his conference speech Mr Robinson said “legitimate issues” around illegal migration must be debated and a UK-wide solution found, but “what I won’t do is provide cover for base racism or violence”.

“As someone who supports and promotes out country I am pleased that it is attractive and if someone wishes to come here lawfully and, in many cases, provide vital support to our public services then not only should we welcome them we should sign them up.”

Hesaid he would not allow a rewriting of the past and would honour the security personnel who “served us”. “I reel against people at home who talk sweepingly about seeking a shared future but what they really mean is only offering someone like me a future if I share their view. That’s not acceptable.”

Mr Robinson said the DUP stood by Ukraine and on the Middle East he said “the hostages must be released and calm must be restored in Gaza and the wider region”.

“We have no apology to make for standing with Israel, her right to exist or indeed, the right of our Jewish neighbours in Northern Ireland to live free from the fear of anti-Semitism.”