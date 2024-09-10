Jeffrey Donaldson pleads not guilty to 18 historical sex offences against two victims

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to 18 historical sex offences involving two alleged victims.

His wife and co-accused Eleanor Donaldson (58), of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, also pleaded not guilty to three charges at an arraignment hearing at Newry Crown Court on Tuesday.

It was their first appearance in the crown court following two previous appearances before magistrates.

The small courtroom in Newry Courthouse was packed for the hearing. The two accused sat separated by court custody officers at the back of the room.

Mr Donaldson (61), wearing a blue suit, stood up and confirmed his name, address and date of birth. As each charge was read to him, he leant towards a microphone and said loudly and clearly “not guilty”.

He is accused of one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 of indecent assault. The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008. There are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences. She pleaded not guilty to the three charges that were put to her. Her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.

Judge Paul Ramsey was told both sides had agreed on a date for trial of March 24th. The court was told the trial is expected to last two weeks.

The judge said he would review the case on October 25th, but excused the two accused from attending on that date.

The couple were released on continuing bail at the end of the 10-minute hearing.

There was a significant police presence when the couple arrived at the courthouse.

Mr Donaldson, a long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged in relation to the historical sexual allegations at the end of March. He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations against him emerged. - PA