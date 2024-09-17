Páirc Uí Chaoimh mooted as alternative Euro 2028 venue to Casement Park

Micheál Martin said he spoke to the GAA and it is interested in the idea of Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosting matches at Euro 2028. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork has been mooted as an alternative location for the Euro 2028 games that were slated for Casement Park in the wake of the British government’s confirmation that it will not fund the redevelopment of the stadium in Belfast in time for the tournament.

Minister of State for sport Thomas Byrne has made the suggestion to the Football Association of Ireland, saying: “I think it’s important that we really fight tooth and nail to keep as many games as possible on the island and to encourage the FAI in that.”

He made the remarks at a press conference at the end of Fianna Fáil’s pre-Dáil think-in meeting in Dublin.

It came after Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin revealed that Páirc Uí Chaoimh in his home city has been put forward as a possible replacement for Casement Park.

Last week the British government confirmed it would not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park for the tournament due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

The derelict West Belfast GAA ground had been earmarked to host five matches at Euro 2028, being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland.

Estimates for the cost of redeveloping the stadium have risen from £180 million (€213 million) to £400 million.

Mr Martin said there needs to be further engagement with the British government in relation to building a GAA stadium at the Casement site. He said an Irish Government offer to part-fund the project to the tune of €50 million “stays on the table”.

He also said the prospect of Páirc Uí Chaoimh being used for Euro 2028 has been raised with the FAI.

Mr Martin said: “It could be very challenging but nonetheless, I think we need as a country to push the boat out now in terms of improving our stadiums and hosting more and more of these competitions or elements of these competitions.”

Mr Byrne said he raised the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh during a discussion with interim FAI chief executive David Courell on Monday.

“We want to keep as many games on the island as possible. Croke Park has always been in the mix. Uefa decided not to have it.

“Páirc Uí Chaoimh would need work, as would Croke Park, to host the games up to the Uefa standard.

“So we certainly put them into the mix.”

He added: “I’m conscious that there are obviously other football associations apart from the FAI involved in this, and these discussions are ongoing.”

Mr Byrne said any issues with Croke Park or Páirc Uí Chaoimh are “not insurmountable”.

Mr Martin said he has had discussions with the GAA and it is interested in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh idea.