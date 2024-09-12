Schools abuse: Simon Harris describes revelations as ‘national trauma’

Schools abuse: Simon Harris says there is going to be a need for State apology and atonement

Taoiseach Simon Harris has described the revelations about the level of abuse at schools in Ireland as “a national trauma” that had been “unleashed”.

There is going to be a need for apology and atonement, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“I can’t see any scenario where there isn’t a State apology and I want to say today as Taoiseach I am so sorry. And I feel such a deep sense of sorrow, hurt, anger and disgust. And we will get this right.”

Mr Harris said he wanted to thank the survivors for their courage in coming forward to tell of their experiences. “We have this deep, painful wound, shame. And I use wounds rather than scar because it’s an open wound. It’s hurting today. We have people whose pasts were destroyed and it has resulted in their futures being put on hold. And we have seen the most egregious, that’s even too weak a word, breach of trust, responsibility and authority. And it was endemic.

“So every time we see a report Ryan, Cloyne and Murphy, Mother and Baby, we’re getting further insight into this cruelty that existed in our country, the cruelty that so many people must have known about. So I’m very clear in my mind.

“Of course, there’s going to be a need for apology and atonement, but there’s also a need to get the structure right here. And I’m really trying to dig deep. I’m working with colleagues on this. And Minister Norma Foley is doing an excellent job on this and working with the survivors.

“We have to get this structure right, because what we don’t want is another process that goes on for years and years and years and years and years and doesn’t give people answers. So our first priority is to get the process right.”

Mr Harris said he would not rule out the compulsory purchase by the State of the assets of religious orders to offer compensation to victims.

“We shouldn’t rule anything out. I said yesterday and I say today I don’t want to use adversarial language. I want people to finally, for once and for all, do the right thing. I want people who, as I say, speak Christianity to practice it, but we can rule nothing out at this stage.”

The Taoiseach said his position on the date of a general election was very clear. He had committed to the government running the full term, which runs up to March 2025. “I want the Government to go full term. I’ve said that, I haven’t changed my position on that. Full term means going full term. I don’t think any government has actually gone to the very final day of a mandate. But I want the Government to continue in office for the full term.

“I think the Government is working well together. It’s a Coalition Government of three parties, and I want the Government to also end well. And I want this Government to serve its full term. And therefore, unless the other party leaders have changed their minds and they haven’t give me any indication that they have, I do intend for the Government to go full term.”

When asked if international protection applicants should make a payment towards accommodation and services provided to them, Mr Harris said that the Government had not yet made a decision on the issue, but he believed they should do so if earning an income.

“So let’s bear in mind there’s people in this country who come here and seek international protection, who do have a right to work. And by the way, we’re very pleased they do work. And I thank them for the contribution they make to the Irish economy. I do think it’s fair, though, that if you’re working and earning an income, that you make some contribution towards the services the state is providing.

“Government needs to make a decision on this as a collective. We have had a number of reviews and the work being done. We’ve taken a number of decisions in recent weeks and months to try to make sure our immigration system is fair.”