Almost 40,000 new homes to be completed this year ahead of 250,000 five-year plan – Harris

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said that almost 40,000 new homes would be completed this year, and reiterated his pledge to build a quarter of million new homes over the next five years.

In a speech delivered at the annual Michael Collins commemoration at Béal na Bláth in Co Cork on Sunday, Mr Harris said: “This year, we will exceed our housing targets with almost 40,000 homes built. This includes the biggest social housing build since 1975.

“But I know our greatest challenge remains delivery at pace. Over the next five years, we must build 250,000 homes for our people. And we will build 250,000 homes for our people.”

Mr Harris first made the pledge in the spring at his first ardfheis as Fine Gael leader.

“The work is already under way,” he told the gathering at Béal na Bláth, a fixture in the Fine Gael calendar. “Each local authority has been asked to undertake the preparatory work on zoning land for 50,000 new homes each year.”

He said that he would propose a new Department of Infrastructure in the next Government, which he said would “help deliver on our plans and priorities and shape the neighbourhoods, towns and villages where we will live and work”.

Mr Harris also used his speech to attack those who spread hate and disinformation about migrants online.

“Anger is now an accepted form of political discourse by some.,” he said. “Hate and violence are common responses to difficult decisions.

“Misinformation and lies are the greatest risk of democracy and peace in our time. Nowhere is that more evident here than in the area of migration.

“There is a small group of people who want a country whose history has been woven by mass emigration to diminish the value of migration.

“They seek to create a division among those who were once forced to leave their home in search of a better life with others who are now seeking to do the same.”

In a reference to anti-migrant protests that have sometimes accompanied the opening of accommodation facilities for asylum seekers, Mr Harris also that there were some people “who wave a tricolour and claim patriotism while betraying the founding principles this country prides itself on – freedom, equality, opportunity”.

Mr Harris said that Ireland is “a country of laws”, adding “it is vital we hold those who break our laws accountable.”

“Those who attack our security forces, who attack the democratically elected politicians” should be held accountable, he said.

However, he also added: “In the same way, people who break our immigration laws will be held accountable too.”