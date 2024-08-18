Ireland not immune from terror threat, warns Taoiseach

Ireland is not immune to the threat of terrorism, the Taoiseach has said.

Simon Harris said Ireland should “always be conscious” of the risks of terrorism and extremism as he said gardaí are monitoring such matters very closely.

His comments come amid a spate of threats against elected representatives from extreme groups.

It also follows a report that the Garda Commissioner has increased the threat level posed by violent political extremists from moderate to substantial.

READ MORE

Mr Harris, who has been subjected to threats against him personally as well as the family home he shares with his wife and children, said the spectre of terrorism is taken seriously by State security services.

“Ireland is not immune from the threats we see in other countries, we should never think that we are,” he said. “We’re not immune from the threat of terrorism – domestic or international. But I am confident that the gardaí take these matters very seriously.”

[ Ireland just as vulnerable to security threats as neighbours despite neutrality, defence review concludesOpens in new window ]

Speaking to reporters at the Tullow Agricultural Show in Co Carlow on Sunday, he refused to confirm the change in security policy. The report in The Sunday Times states the increased threat level means an attack is considered likely.

“For obvious reasons, I don’t comment on confidential security briefings other than to reiterate that our country is not in any manner or means immune from the threat of terorrism, be that domestic or international. We should always be conscious of that. We have seen many examples in many countries, and indeed examples in Ireland, of extremism. We know the risks that poses. Whilst I don’t comment on specifics, the gardaí would always monitor these matters closely and they will take whatever measures they believe to be appropriate.”

Asked if he is willing to introduce tougher legislation on threats against public figures, Mr Harris said: “I am confident that when we look at the laws of the land, that our laws are robust.”

The Taoiseach said gardaí will be supported with any resources they need to enforce those laws, and he added he is “very satisfied” with the work they do to keep people safe.

[ The Irish Times view on threats to politicians: an unacceptable attack on democracyOpens in new window ]

Asked about his concerns about the campaigning environment for politicians in the run-up to the next election, Mr Harris said: “We need to have a balanced conversation about this – our country hasn’t dramatically changed.

“This is a country full of decent people and our politicians of all political persuasions live in their communities and move amongst people and are accessible to the public.

“I don’t think we should allow a small-in-number group of people distort who we are as a people. I haven’t detected any significant shift from the people of Ireland right across the country. But of course, it is important to acknowledge we are a country that faces threats.”

Mr Harris said gardaí will make sure candidates can campaign in a safe environment, whenever the election is held.

Mr Harris was also asked about comments made by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly who, in an interview with the Business Post, said there is not a culture of productivity in hospitals.

“I think any conversation about health needs to be a balanced conversation between the issue of investment and reform. What Stephen Donnelly has rightly done is try to really analyse the extra investment that is being made in the health service, what difference are we seeing in terms on benefits. Any fair assessment of the health service will point to much significant progress made by people working in the health service on behalf of patients. But it is right to say when you look at some hospitals that you can’t just reduce the conversation to investment. He is right to look at how our hospitals are run and managed.”