Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Finance Jack Chambers are to deliver the budget on October 1st. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers has signalled that the budget will take place on October 1st this year, a week earlier than planned.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the move was due to the scheduled meetings of Eurozone and EU finance ministers which take place in Brussels on October 7th and 8th, and the Government having to submit fiscal and budgetary plans to the European Commission by October 15th.

He insisted that moving the date forward was not a signal that an early election was planned saying that the Government would “run its full term”.

However, the earlier-than-planned date will - if the Government wishes to - make it possible to have an election in the middle of November, provided the Coalition pushes the finance bill and the social welfare bill through the Dáil quickly in the first half of October.

READ MORE

Were the Government to do this, it would mean it could call a general election on November 8th or 15th.

Asked on RTÉ radio if the earlier budget announcement was with a view to calling a general election, Mr Chambers said: “Absolutely not.”

“We’re absolutely committed to running the full term as a Government,” he said. “And I think obviously implementing a lot of what we want to set out in Budget 2025, in the context of a finance bill and a social welfare bill. And that will take a period of time in the aftermath.”

Mr Chambers said the Coalition wants to plan for the long-term future, which means sustaining progress over many years and not undermining progress made to date.

“We have really positive exchequer returns, which I think demonstrates the strength and resilience of the Irish economy.”

“It is important that we have a careful and sensible budgetary policy as we enter into 2025. And that’s why, as a Government, we’ve committed to the Future Ireland Fund and the Infrastructure Nature and Climate Fund so that we actually protect and save for the future. So I expect by the end of this year that we’ll have €10 billion put aside to provide for that medium-term risk, which is within our economy.

“We know if you look at the corporation tax receipts that we received for the month of June, for example, they’re significantly up on the first quarter of this year. We know the volatility and unpredictability of corporation tax, and that’s why the budget for 2025 will require Ministers to prioritise. We very clear that we have a number of existing expenditure pressures within our budgetary framework.”