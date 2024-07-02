Former Social Democrats co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall to step down

Former Social Democrats co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have announced they will step down at the next general election.

The two made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying it was “time for a new generation to take over.”

“I love my job and have always had a deep passion for my work and tackling the many pressing social, environmental, economic and governmental issues we still face,” Ms Murphy said.

“It has been such a privilege to work in politics alongside colleagues who have shared my energy, commitment and vision for the future. It has also been my absolute honour to represent the people of Kildare North and I want to thank them for their continued support for so many years.”

“While I am bowing out of representational politics, I will continue to work in whatever way I can to support Holly Cairns and the next generation in Kildare and elsewhere, in advocating for and delivering on a social democratic future.”

Róisín Shortall said: “I have been a TD for Dublin North West for almost 32 years and am very proud to have had the opportunity to serve the public in that role.

“Representing my constituents and actively contributing to public debate on national issues have been my priorities as a TD. I have a strong belief in the power of politics as a force for good. Politics has enormous potential to make people’s lives better and to create a fairer and more progressive country. I have worked in furtherance of those goals over the course of my career.”

Ms Murphy’s full-time political career began when she became a member of the Workers’ Party on Kildare County Council in 1991, though she had been involved in local action campaigns since 1983. She represented Democratic Left and the Labour Party before becoming an Independent.

She had planned to stand for Labour in 2002, but withdrew in the face of opposition from sitting TD Emmet Stagg, and what she said was a written promise of a nomination for the Seanad elections, which did not materialise. Following a further row over the selection of candidates for the local elections, she left the Labour Party in June 2003.

She was first elected to the Dáil in March 2005 in the byelection to replace departing EU commissioner Fianna Fail’s Charlie McCreevy. She lost the seat in 2007 and regained it 2011. Born in Dublin, she lives in Leixlip with husband Derek Murphy. They have two children, a son and a daughter.

In July 2015, she jointly founded the Social Democrats along with Ms Shortall and Stephen Donnelly, now Minister for Health and a Fianna Fáil TD. After Donnelly left, she ran the party with Ms Shortall until February 2023 after the pair said it was the right time to “hand over the reins” to a new leader. Shortly afterwards, Holly Cairns was appointed leader.

They previously faced calls for a leadership contest from some Social Democrats members and councillors in 2021. However, they received the backing of all of the party’s TDs at the time and a draft letter that was circulated by the activists was never sent to party headquarters.

Ms Murphy has a prominent national media profile thanks to her work on the Public Accounts Committee. Her previous disclosures in the Dáil about the dealings between the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, the former Anglo Irish Bank, and Siteserv, a company sold to businessman Denis O’Brien, further raised her national profile.

Ms Shortall (70) was one of the Labour TDs who swept in to the Dáil on the “Spring tide” in 1992 and has been a high-profile TD since then.

She made her first electoral breakthrough in 1991 when she was elected to Dublin Corporation.

She started the Dáil term in 2011 as a Labour minister of state for health having secured an historic two seats for the party for the first time in the constituency.

But she ended the five years estranged from Labour and in opposition; she then became a founding member of a new political party, the Social Democrats, which co-lead alongside Ms Murphy until February 2023, when they handed over the reins to Ms Cairns.

Ms Shortall, a former primary school teacher, is married with three daughters.

Born and reared in Drumcondra, Shortall attended Dominican College, Eccles Street and then UCD where she graduated with a BA in economics and politics.