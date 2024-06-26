Fianna Fáil TDs vie for promotion after Jack Chambers’s rise to Finance

Many Fianna Fáil junior ministers and backbenchers are hoping to be promoted by Micheál Martin following Jack Chambers's elevation to Minister of Finance. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Fianna Fáil TDs and Ministers of State are vying for a spot at the Cabinet table, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin considering how to fill the vacancy left by super junior Jack Chambers following his promotion.

Mr Chambers was selected to take on the role of Minister for Finance, replacing Michael McGrath, who has been nominated by the Government as Ireland’s next European commissioner.

The Dublin West Fianna Fáil TD is to take the reins at the Department of Finance as the Coalition prepares for its crucial last budget before the next general election.

His promotion has thrown open a contest for his position as a super-junior Minister of State who sits at Cabinet. Mr Chambers was the Minister of State at the Department of Transport and the Department of the Environment.

An existing Minister of State could get the nod, which would put Dara Calleary, Niall Collins, Sean Fleming, Thomas Byrne, Mary Butler, James Browne and Anne Rabbitte in the mix.

It is understood there are many members of the wider Fianna Fáil parliamentary party who have also asked to be considered. Speculation on Tuesday night was centring on Cormac Devlin, James Lawless, Niamh Smith and Cathal Crowe.

Also under consideration, but perhaps being viewed as longer shots, are Christopher O’Sullivan, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and Padraig O’Sullivan. The final decision on the new appointments may not be announced until Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Martin described Mr Chambers as a “very able, intelligent, highly effective politician”, adding that he had “no doubt he will make a very effective Minister for Finance”.

Mr Chambers was announced as Fianna Fáil deputy leader last week.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon, Taoiseach Simon Harris said Mr Chambers would be formally nominated as Minister for Finance in the Dáil on Wednesday afternoon and there would be a vote by TDs.

Mr Harris also described Mr McGrath as “a dedicated public servant, a skilled Minister and an extremely diligent and hard worker”.

The Taoiseach said he would be bringing his nomination to the European Council later this week. He added that he hoped member states’ nominee for commission president would be finalised at the same meeting.