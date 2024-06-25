Jack Chambers named as new Minister for Finance

Jack Chambers has been selected to take on the role of Minister for Finance, replacing Michael McGrath who has been nominated by the Government as Ireland’s next European Commissioner.

The Dublin West Fianna Fáil TD is to become Finance Minister as the Coalition prepares for its crucial last Budget before the next general election.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin described Mr Chambers as “very able, intelligent” and a “highly effective politician”.

Mr Martin added that he has: “no doubt he will make a very effective Minister for Finance.”

READ MORE

Mr Chambers was announced as Fianna Fáil deputy leader last week.

Earlier, Taoiseach Simon Harris signalled that the Government is hoping for an economic portfolio for Mr McGrath in the next Commission.

Speaking this morning he said he will be attending a European Council summit later this week and: “I will obviously do so armed with the name of the person that Ireland wishes to be our next Commissioner and that will I suppose enable Ireland to begin to engage on what portfolios might be appropriate.

“It’s important we take this step-by-step but I do think that a portfolio in the economic space is often an area that Ireland would seek.”

Speaking to reporters, Mr Harris said that it was important that a successor was announced “immediately”.

“We’re entering a very busy period of time... in terms of preparing a Budget, in terms of the Summer Economic Statement, the final Budget within this Government’s mandate.

[ Attention turns to who will deliver Coalition’s last Budget as Michael McGrath heads to Brussels ]

[ Michael McGrath to be nominated as Ireland’s next European Commissioner ]

“Obviously under the Coalition agreement with the Fianna Fáil party have brought forward a name.

“But I want to be very clear that from today when the Government makes its decision this is not a party political issue.

“This person becomes the nominee of Ireland to the European Commission and Ireland’s place at the heart of Europe is so fundamentally important that I look forward to supporting that person in any way that I can as Taoiseach as they set about putting their best foot forward.”

Asked if Ireland is hoping for an economic portfolio in the next Commission he said: “I’m very satisfied that the name that the Government will nominate today is somebody of very high calibre, of high standing, of huge ability.

“As I travel to the European Council on Thursday and Friday of this week I will obviously do so armed with the name of the person that Ireland wishes to be our next Commissioner and that will I suppose enable Ireland to begin to engage on what portfolios might be appropriate.

“It’s important we take this step-by-step but I do think that a portfolio in the economic space is often an area that Ireland would seek.”