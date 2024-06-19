Green Party leader: Early support expressed for Pippa Hackett who is tipped as contender alongside Roderic O’Gorman

Senator Pippa Hackett and Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman are among those expected to contest the race for the Green Party leadership following the shock resignation of Eamon Ryan.

Two Green Party members gave their support to Ms Hackett for leader on Wednesday morning, if she were to decide to run.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly said on Tuesday morning that she will support Ms Hackett in the leadership race as she was “the only one from outside Dublin”.

Speaking on Virgin Media, Senator O’Reilly said it was essential there be a “rebalancing” of the party. “Because I think what we have seen as people speak about the Green Party is that we don’t understand what it’s like to live outside Dublin and that’s not correct, but we have to address that, really meet people’s concerns where they are.”

Minister of State Ossian Smyth also gave his support to Pippa Hackett and said he would like to be considered for the deputy leader position, on Morning Ireland.

“I think that she is the person to lead the party. She hasn’t said that she would, but if she’s listening now, I’d like her to consider her running,” he said.

Party leader Mr Ryan announced he would step down as leader in a shock announcement on Monday morning. Mr Ryan’s resignation was followed swiftly by deputy leader Catherine Martin, who also said that she would step down and not contest the leadership race.

Mr O’Gorman is considered by some colleagues to be the front-runner for the leadership role.

Candidates for the leadership are expected to begin campaigning on Wednesday morning.

The contest will be decided by one member, one vote with voting open to the more than 4,000 members between those in the Republic and those north of the Border.

There was an expectation among some that the new leader will have to come from the Green Party’s Cabinet members.