Taoiseach Simon Harris to join world leaders at Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

A sign representing Ukraine on the bank of Lake Lucerne, ahead of this weekend's peace summit. Photograph: Getty Images

Taoiseach Simon Harris will meet president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other world leaders at a two-day conference in Switzerland on Saturday, hoping to devise the first steps on a path to peace in Ukraine.

With 92 countries represented, including 57 leaders, the talks are taking place amid high security on the mountaintop Bürgenstock resort outside Lucerne.

Though Russia and China are absent, Swiss organisers insist the meeting offers opportunities for attendees to reiterate their support for Ukraine and discuss nuclear safety, food security and humanitarian concerns over the war which, on Saturday, entered its 843rd day.

In advance of the visit, Mr Harris condemned how Russia’s “illegal ... brutal and unrelenting attack” had caused “innumerable crimes against humanity – including the killing and abduction of children”.

“Russia must and will be held accountable,” he added. “While Russia continues its relentless aggression and shows no genuine interest in efforts for peace, it is important that the global community agree on clear principles that must underpin any future peace process.”

Mr Harris will deliver a national statement emphasising Irish support for the principles of international law and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.

In addition, he will participate in a breakout session on the human cost of conflict, in particular how to secure the return of all unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children.

I arrived in Switzerland for the Global Peace Summit. There will be two days of active work with countries from all parts of the world, with different nations that are nonetheless united by a common goal of bringing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine closer.



— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 14, 2024

On X/Twitter, Mr Zelenskiy said he hoped for “days of active co-operation with countries from all parts of the world ... united around a common goal of bringing about a just and lasting peace in Ukraine”.

A draft of the final communiqué refers to the “aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine” and calls for “the participation and dialogue of all parties” in future talks on the basis of the UN charter and its “principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states”.

“This can and will serve as the foundation for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” adds the document, subject to change before talks end on Sunday.

On Friday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would end its war if Ukraine dropped all Nato accession plans and relinquishes to Moscow four provinces it claims. Kyiv dismissed these terms as “manipulative,” “absurd,” and tantamount to surrender. Ukraine insists it will only accept a peace settlement that respects its post-Soviet 1991 borders, including the Crimean peninsula occupied illegally by Russia.

US vice-president Kamala Harris will attend, along with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Poland, Canada and Japan. Other countries with friendlier relations to Russia – including Hungary, Slovakia India and Turkey – will have ministerial delegations present.

Russia’s refusal to attend prompted the absence of China, which questioned the value of a peace conference without all parties to war.

This prompted an angry response from Mr Zelenskiy, who accused China of leaning on other countries not to attend – a claim Beijing denies.

The final attendee list, issued on Friday evening, includes many countries from the Global South including Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil.

In good news for Ukraine, another attendee is Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. That will boost expectations that this weekend gathering, organised by Switzerland at Ukraine’s request, will lay the foundations for a future conference hosted by Saudi Arabia with Russia attending.

After a busy week of diplomacy in western Europe, Mr Zelenskiy secured extra weapon systems, humanitarian aid a €50 billion loan for his country from G7 leaders, with interest payments covered by confiscated profits on Russian assets held in European banks, frozen after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.