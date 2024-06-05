Fianna Fáil forced to clarify position on EU farming derogation after Barry Andrews comments

Fianna Fáil has been forced to clarify the party’s position on a key European Union (EU) farming derogation following comments made by the party’s Dublin MEP Barry Andrews on Tuesday evening.

With the rural vote seen as crucial ahead of local and European elections on Friday, the comments also led to demands for clarity from Fianna Fáil’s Coalition partners in Fine Gael, while some in Mr Andrews’ party sought to distance themselves from them.

In a statement on Wednesday, Irish Farmers Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman said that Mr Andrews “clearly said he does not support the continuation of the [nitrates] derogation” during a debate between Dublin MEP candidates on RTÉ on Tuesday evening.

Mr Martin released a statement reaffirming that Fianna Fáil is “absolutely committed to applying for and securing a nitrates derogation at European level” and that the policy “is crystal clear in this regard”.

Farmers fear that the ending of the derogation – after a midterm review last year which reduced Ireland’s headroom for exceeding EU rules on spreading organic nitrogen on farms – could force them to reduce herds.

On Tuesday, asked about the Nature Restoration Law adopted by the European Parliament in February, Mr Andrews said he was against rolling back nature parts of the Common Agricultural Policy and added: “I don’t agree with continuing with the nitrates derogation, for example”.

The IFA president said that this was “at odds with the position of the Fianna Fáil Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Fianna Fáil must clarify their position immediately so that farmers know exactly what they are voting for on Friday.”

With the rural vote crucial in European Parliament elections on Friday, Mr Andrews’ party colleague and Midlands-North-West MEP candidate Barry Cowen sought to distance himself from the remarks on Wednesday.

In a statement on the X platform, Mr Cowen said his position and that of Fianna Fáil “is that we are committed to coninution the nitrates derogation. [Barry Andrews’] position is out of line with Fianna Fáil policy.”

Fine Gael candidate for Ireland South, John Mullins, said on X that “the change of position from Fianna Fáil on this issue is deeply troubling and will sow chaos among our farmers who were rightly rattled by this flip-flop”.

Mr Gorman said that it is “easy for Dublin-based MEPs to make rules for rural Ireland without any knowledge or experience of the implications of their decisions. Farmers will be annoyed and worried about what they heard last night and the Tánaiste must clear the matter up today.”

Lisa Chambers, who is running in Midlands North West, said: “Party policy is to work to retain the nitrates derogation and if elected as an MEP I will do everything I can to ensure we retain the derogation for Irish farmers. The derogation is incredibly important for Irish farmers who work on a grass fed system, making us unique and in need of the special derogation.”

The EU nitrates directive came into force with the aim of protecting waterways from agricultural pollution. Ireland applies to Europe for a derogation every four years, based on an argument about the Irish growing season and farming practices. This allows certain farms to exceed limits, allowing them to spread more organic nitrogen per hectare.

After a midterm review, the European Commission lowered the maximum allowance for Ireland after negative findings about Irish rivers contained in a report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). However, Ireland retains a higher limit than the rest of the EU as the derogation remains in place until 2027.