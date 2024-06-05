Labour Party expresses ‘deep concern’ after Meta disables social media accounts

The Labour Party has said it is “deeply concerned” at interference by tech giant Meta in its local and European election campaigns after the company disabled its Facebook and Instagram accounts for a number of hours on Wednesday.

The local and European elections, which will decide which candidates and parties will sit on local authority councils and in the European Parliament in Brussels, take place on Friday.

Concerns have previously been raised about the ability of big tech companies to regulate and remove misleading or false information in the run-up to elections, as well as where the matter falls in terms of their priorities.

In a statement on Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the Labour Party said: “This evening Meta disabled the Facebook and Instagram advertising account of the Labour Party without any warning or notice, less than 36 hours before polls open.

READ MORE

“Representatives of the company have been unable to provide any explanation as to why this happened or when it will be resolved. The initial automatic response indicates it was due to unusual activity on the account.

“The Labour Party is deeply concerned at such interference by Meta in our local and European campaigns at such a critical moment in the election. Our candidates are now being placed at a deliberate competitive disadvantage to other candidates.”

Labour received a notification at 11pm to say its accounts had been restored, but it said no reason has been given why it was disabled for “at least two hours”.

“The lack of answers or action from Meta is unacceptable,” said the spokesperson.

“The incident raises serious questions about the integrity of Meta’s systems so close to polling day and their ability to influence elections, with Labour Party ads now stopped while other political parties and candidates can continue to advertise.

“This impacts our three European MEP candidates, candidate for Limerick mayor, dozens of our local election candidates and our national get out the vote campaign.”

A comment was sought from Meta late on Wednesday night.