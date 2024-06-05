‘Bill and Hillary’ of local Irish politics seek election in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

“They’re the Bill and Hillary of local Irish politics,” quips Fianna Fáil Dún Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin in reference to husband and wife local election candidates Justin and Sallyann Moylan.

Sallyann is a first-time candidate in the Killiney-Shankill electoral area of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, while Justin is a councillor in the neighbouring Dún Laoghaire area, co-opted to the council when Devlin was elected to the Dáil in 2020.

Couples involved in politics are an infrequent, if not rare, phenomenon, although Stillorgan-based Fine Gael Cllr Maeve O’Connell is married to Minister of State Colm Brophy, while perhaps the best-known couple currently in Irish politics is Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin and her Dublin Southwest TD husband Francis Noel Duffy.

A project manager with FBD, Sallyann has long had an interest in politics and social policy. “There’s always been politics in my family, my father Fine Gael and my mother Fianna Fáil.” She is hugely involved in local community activity and organisations.

Justin also followed politics keenly but “I got seriously interested when I canvassed for Cormac in the 2016 general election”. He had previously worked in the family business, a utilities contractor, then set up his own meet-and-greet airport car business and was a stay-at-home dad for a time before entering politics full-time.

With two politicians in the house, the Moylans have to be co-ordinated about their canvassing schedules, to combine work and family duties for three children, aged 16 to 20, including a Leaving Cert student.

Justin heads to St Paul’s Church for a packed garden fete on Silchester Road. It’s a “soft canvass”. There are no leaflets or requests for votes. It’s all about turning up and being seen. Colleagues and competitors in Dún Laoghaire have the same idea, including his running mate Colette O’Sullivan and Fine Gael Cllr Mary Fayne, co-opted after the death of Cllr John Bailey.

Also there was Fine Gael candidate JP Durkan, a retired garda, and his campaign manager Mary Carroll, mother of Minister of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill. She has contributed to the fete, picking up some Villeroy and Boch china. She’s also contributing to politics. “I was told to go out there and do my bit after I dragged her into politics aged four,” she laughs.

Over at the gardening stand, Justin Moylan buys a selection of potted flowering plants before it’s time to head to Hillside for a canvass. At the local shop a pensioner says, “I’m on your side. We’ve always been Fianna Fáil.”

“I can’t do better than that,” he smiles afterwards.

The shopkeeper hasn’t made up his mind how he’ll vote, but then discloses; “I’m no good to you. My vote’s in Bray.”

Devlin sets a sharp pace as the two men are joined by former party registrar Catherine Whelan and Anne O’Donoghue, whose family are all Fine Gaelers. She is canvassing for Justin because he was the only councillor who “took my calls” during a 20-year campaign to have replacement trees planted after some on her road, Greenville Avenue in Blackrock, were cut down. She also wants the road and footpath resurfaced.

“I didn’t give up. Justin helped me and finally Greenville is in this year’s plan for trees and road resurfacing.”

Moylan says another issue in Dún Laoghaire is the controversial Living Streets initiative, which involves cycle lanes, rerouted traffic and alleged longer car journey times.

“People know it needs to be done but there is frustration with the way it’s happened,” he says.

Nobody seems to be home at a lot of houses. Some take a leaflet but don’t engage. One homeowner, Jim, talks about his campaign to have the banks release the Aladdin’s cave of treasures in unclaimed safe deposit boxes and chests going back as far as the late 1700s.

“It really p****s me off that the banks won’t release these valuables that belong to the people.”

Over on Killiney Hill Road, Sallyann canvasses down small cul-de-sac estates with a number of international residents. One man smiles, takes a leaflet, and is asked if he has any issues. He is unsure if he has a vote and is told that so long as he is resident in Ireland he is entitled to one in the local elections. He mentions Ballybrack.

“We’ve been in Ireland four years and always felt safe – until last summer,” he says.

There were anti-immigrant demonstrations with roadblocks in the village, missiles thrown and accommodation that was being refurbished for Ukrainian refugees vandalised. There is talk of policy and plans.

At several homes children prove effective gatekeepers. “Is your mammy or daddy home?”

“Yes.”

“Can you ask them to come to the door.”

“No, they’re very busy.” Campaign leaflets are handed over.

Across the road in a cul-de-sac of large homes and security gates, Devlin presses a bell.

“Hello?” says a voice.

“This is Cormac Devlin your local TD, introducing our local election candidate Sallyann Moylan.”

The sound of a click.

“Is that a yes or a no?” Devlin wonders as he moves to check if the gate opens.

Nothing. It’s a No.

At another house the homeowner initially has no issues. “We’re privileged to live in a beautiful area,” he says but then expresses concern about the crossroads on Military Road, a junction with a stop sign at each of the four roads on the hill.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” he says, worried about children crossing as some cars coming down the hill do not stop.

A discussion ensues about the ramps that have been put on the road, and a review to be done.

Another householder has a lot on her mind and spares nothing – housing, traffic, migration and her anger over the protesters at Ballybrack. She is angry too that high-earning self-employed people are paying for everything but “get nothing. The Government should be looking after the high earners,” she says.

A conversation ensues about overflow and work at Poolbeg treatment plant, and sea swimming. Moylan swims occasionally and does local park runs. The voter then apologises “for the rant” and says she is delighted to meet the candidate, that very few come to the door.

A vote perhaps, but difficult to say.