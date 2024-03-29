Jeffrey Donaldson resigns as leader of Democratic Unionist Party after being charged with historical allegations

Jeffrey Donaldson has resigned as the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Jeffrey Donaldson has resigned as the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) after being charged by police with “allegations of an historical nature”.

In a statement released on Friday, the party said it had received a letter from Mr Donaldson “confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect”.

The DUP’s senior party officers have now suspended the Lagan Valley MP “in accordance with the party rules ... pending the outcome of a judicial process”.

DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson has been appointed interim party leader, a move unanimously backed following an emergency meeting of party officers on Friday.

Mr Donaldson, who is one of the 12 officers, has led the party since 2021.

The Lagan Valley MP (61), who is from Kilkeel in Co Down, was instrumental in securing a deal with the UK government on post-Brexit trading arrangements that led to the restoration of Stormont last month.

He is the longest-serving MP from Northern Ireland.

His resignation follows two years of a political deadlock in the North after the DUP collapsed Stormont in February 2022 in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol rules on post-Brexit trading.

Mr Donaldson led intensive pre-Christmas talks with Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle and on January 30th announced his party had endorsed a deal to restore the powersharing institutions.

Representing the more moderate wing of the party, his departure will have a major impact on the stability of the institutions.

On Thursday evening, Mr Donaldson’s social media accounts appeared to have been deleted. It is unclear why this happened, and the DUP did not comment on the matter.

In recent days, he had released a statement on the accounts to congratulate Simon Harris on becoming the new Fine Gael leader.