Harris meets Varadkar as new FG leader prepares for transition of power

The new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris has met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar amid preparations for the upcoming transition of power.

Mr Harris was officially announced as Fine Gael leader at a party event in Athlone on Sunday.

He is expected to be elected Taoiseach in the Dáil after the Easter recess on April 9th.

The 37-year-old Wicklow TD was the only person to put his name forward to become Fine Gael leader following Mr Varadkar’s shock announcement last week that he is stepping down.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar said on Monday: “Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met Fine Gael Leader Simon Harris this morning for well over an hour.

“The Taoiseach briefed the Fine Gael Leader on upcoming national and international issues.”

Mr Harris is expected to meet the other Coalition leaders, Micheál Martin of Fianna Fáil and the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan in the coming days.

He said at the weekend he wanted to establish a relationship of trust with the two men.

After he became Fine Gael leader and presumptive taoiseach Mr Harris also signalled that there would be no snap general election and that the Government will run its full term until early next year.

In his speech to party activists in Athlone he said Fine Gael would stand for supporting businesses and for making work pay.

He also said the party “stands for law and order” and also a move to a more planned, sustainable and “fair and firm” migration system.