Simon Harris to become new Fine Gael leader today

Simon Harris will be elected the new leader of Fine Gael. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Simon Harris will become the new Fine Gael leader on Sunday after the closing date for nominations to contest the election was brought forward.

The Minister for Higher Education was only person to put a name forward to replace outgoing leader and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

If only one person is nominated by 1pm on Sunday, the Fine Gael executive council will confirm that person as party leader and they will address a meeting of the council.

Mr Harris secured the backing of an overwhelming majority of party colleagues over Thursday last week.

By the time the Wicklow TD officially put his name forward on RTÉ's Six One News, he had been publicly endorsed by more than 35 of the party’s 54-strong parliamentary party.

His prospective rivals – Simon Coveney, Helen McEntee, Paschal Donohoe and Heather Humphreys – had all announced they would not be contesting the leadership race.

Mr Harris will be elected taoiseach when the Dáil returns on April 9th.

Speaking on RTÉ last week, Mr Harris said he wanted to bring energy and vigour to the role. “I want to really reconnect with our party right across the country. I want to get us back to core principles and deliver on the issues that matter to people in their daily lives.

“I want to be the next leader of Fine Gael. I’m ready to step up and I’m ready to serve.”