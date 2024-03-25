Departing Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will not reconsider after Varadkar departure

Brendan Griffin (right) during his period as Minister of State in the Department of Tourism and Sport, from 2017 to 2020. Photograph: Shane O’Neill

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has not changed his mind about running for re-election, he said on Monday, speaking at a sod-turning ceremony at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee.

“I set out my stall on Thursday and nothing has changed since,” the TD said, referring to remarks on Radio Kerry that a change of leadership in Fine Gael would not mean a change of mind.

New leader of Fine Gael Simon Harris had not asked him to return in the wake of Leo Varadkar’s surprise resignation, he also confirmed.

“There’s been no offers made,” he said.

He described speculation in the media about a possible decision to remain in politics as flattering, but he was happy with his decision.

In a letter to party members and councillors in January 2023, Mr Griffin explained his decision not to seek re-election to the seat he has held since 2011.

“The [reason] for this is a straightforward one. I have two young sons and I want to be around them more for the remaining years of their childhood,” he wrote.

“Politics demands absolute commitment and is an extremely time and attention consuming profession.”

Mr Griffin was critical of the social agenda of Fine Gael under Mr Varadkar’s stewardship.

He endorsed Mr Harris on Thursday, with some conjecture that he could reconsider his decision to step away from politics.

Mr Griffin was attending an event at a development by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas in Tralee, where it is building a €330m plant. It will be up and running in late 2027.

Meanwhile, the attendance by Laois-Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan at the event in Athlone where Mr Harris was named as Fine Gael’s new leader prompted speculation that he might reconsider his decision not to contest the next general election.

The gathering in Athlone was originally due to be a selection convention for the Midlands North-West European Parliament constituency but it was also used by Fine Gael to announce Mr Harris as party leader.

Mr Flanagan told The Irish Times: “I wouldn’t read anything into my being in Athlone.”

He added: “People are engaged in frenzied speculation since Leo Varadkar stepped down.

“I was in Athlone yesterday supporting the MEP candidates because it was my duty as TD for the constituency of Laois-Offaly which is in the Midlands North-West constituency.”