US working towards Ramadan ceasefire in Gaza, Biden tells Taoiseach

US president Joe Biden has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar the US administration is working “very hard” towards a humanitarian ceasefire during the next few weeks.

During a 30-minute meeting between both leaders in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, Mr Varadkar said that Mr Biden disclosed to him that the White House was pressing hard with countries in the Middle East, as well as using its influence with Israel, to put in place a ceasefire within a number of weeks.

According to Mr Varadkar, Mr Biden said he wanted it to be put in place during Ramadan, the Muslim period of fasting that continues until April 9th.

“I know the White House and the president are working very hard on that. If we can secure a humanitarian ceasefire, even for a few weeks to allow for hostages to be released and prisoners to be exchanged, that could be possible to build on that to something more permanent,” said Mr Varadkar to reporters afterwards.

“Something good could come out of all the horror that we’ve seen in the past few months. There is the possibility of a comprehensive peace between Israel and its Arab neighbours and a two-state solution.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) at a bilateral meeting with president Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The US president and the Taoiseach gave a brief joint media conference in the Oval Office where Mr Biden agreed with Mr Varadkar’s comments on the need for a ceasefire and a long-term agreement on a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Addressing Mr Biden, the Taoiseach said: “You know, my view [is] that we need to have a ceasefire as soon as possible to get food and medicine in, because we spoke about how we can make that happen and move towards a two-state solution, which I think is the only way we’ll have lasting peace and security.”

As he spoke, Mr Biden nodded and said, “I agree,” when Mr Varadkar referred to the need for a ceasefire, and also when he spoke about a two-state solution.

It came amid strong signals that the Biden administration is beginning to pivot from its strong support of Israel in the five-month war, with increasing concern about the very high death toll of Palestinian civilians. On Thursday, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish politician in US politics, called for a general election in Israel and severely criticised Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Responding to Mr Schumer’s speech, Mr Biden disclosed his officials had been made aware of what would be said.

He said it was a good speech. “I think he expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans,” said the president.

During their meeting at the Oval Office as part of the Taoiseach’s St Patrick’s Day visit to the US, Mr Varadkar and Mr Biden discussed Irish-US relations, the war in Ukraine, the return of the institutions in Northern Ireland, and the war in Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, the Taoiseach met US vice-president Kamala Harris at her official residence. Mr Varadkar was also the guest of honour at a lunch hosted by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, on Capitol Hill.

Mr Varadkar said the issue of the US supplying weapons to Israel was discussed. This is an issue highlighted by former president Mary Robinson.

[ Leo Varadkar must urge Biden to press Israel on ceasefire, Mary Robinson says ]

“The US is very clear that it will continue to support Israel to defend itself,” Mr Varadkar said, but added: “None of us like to see the weapons being used where they are now.”

Mrs Robinson had earlier urged the Taoiseach to use his meeting with the president to “deliver a political message in a very direct way” and influence Israel to implement a ceasefire and open up Gaza to allow aid to get in.

She said the US government should also get Israel to accept a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

She also said Mr Varadkar should urge Mr Biden to stop the arms supply and “stop the money”.

“I want the political message from the Taoiseach and from Irish representatives to be very clear,” Ms Robinson said, calling for an indefinite ceasefire and a move to a two-state solution.