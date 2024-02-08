‘It’s all to play for’: Varadkar says poll findings suggest outcome of next general election wide open

Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke after the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll showed a fall in support for Sinn Féin to 28 per cent, a six-point drop since the last poll in the series in September. Illustration: Paul Scott

Recent opinion polls suggest the outcome of the next election is “wide open”, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who said the Government can be re-elected if the Coalition parties increase their support by a couple of percentage points.

The Fine Gael leader was speaking after the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll showed a slump in support for the main opposition party, Sinn Féin, to 28 per cent, a six-point drop since the last poll in the series in September.

The combined support of the three Coalition parties – Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens – stood at 44 per cent.

During an interview on Newstalk, Mr Varadkar said “opinion polls don’t predict the outcome” of elections.

“They didn’t for the last two, and we see, all across Europe, elections turning out very differently to the way the opinion polls say,” he said.

However, he added: “Leaving that aside, I think if you do look at the polls, and not just the one today – there’s been three in the last two weeks… they say that it’s wide open and it’s all to play for.”

Source: Ipsos

The Taoiseach said Sinn Féin’s support is “somewhere in the high 20s – still doing well, but not as well as they were doing previously”.

“The combined support of the Government parties, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Greens together – [is] well into the 40s,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said about 50 per cent is needed to form a government, and he believes the current Coalition can be re-elected if it manages to find “another couple of per cent each”.

He said this can be done by “focusing on the issues that people care about the most, whether it’s the cost-of-living crisis, whether it’s housing, whether it’s healthcare, managing migration, better law and order, all of those things”.

Source: Ipsos

The state of the parties in today’s poll, when undecided voters and those unlikely to vote are excluded, is: Sinn Féin, 28 per cent (down six); Fianna Fáil, 20 per cent (no change); Fine Gael, 19 per cent (up one); Green Party, 5 per cent (up two); Labour, 4 per cent (up one); Social Democrats, 4 per cent (up two); Solidarity-People Before Profit, 2 per cent (up one); Aontú, 1 per cent (no change); and Independents, 17 per cent (down one).

The poll was conducted among a representative sample of 1,200 adults at 120 sampling points across all constituencies between February 2nd and 6th. Respondents were interviewed at their own homes. The accuracy is estimated at plus or minus 2.8 per cent.