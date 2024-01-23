New Stormont deadline on fresh elections if executive not formed set for February 8th

Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed the move on Tuesday after the previous deadline lapsed on January 18th. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A new deadline for calling a fresh Northern Ireland Assembly election if a Stormont executive is not formed has been set for February 8th.

He will announce the date in the Commons on Wednesday in a bid to get Stormont restored amid the political deadlock and public sector walkouts over pay.

Next month marks the two-year anniversary of the powersharing executive’s collapse after former DUP first minister Paul Givan quit in protest at his party’s opposition to post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP is coming under increasing pressure to end its boycott.

Following failed pre-Christmas talks at Hillsborough to resolve the impasse, during which a £3.3 billion package was offered by the UK government dependent on Stormont’s return, there was speculation that Mr Heaton-Harris would extend the legislation to call a snap Assembly election for another year.

But in a statement released on Tuesday, he signalled his optimism that the short extension allowed enough time for a breakthrough.

He said he will be introducing the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill with just a “single clause”, to “extend the period of time Stormont can legitimately come back until the 8th February”.

“I am committed to restoring devolution and significant progress has been made towards that objective. I believe that this Bill, with the constrained timescales, will be sufficient,” he said.

A DUP spokesman insisted on Tuesday that a deal had not been secured that would allow it to return to Stormont.

“The introduction of this Bill by the Secretary of State is recognition that, whilst significant progress has been made, to date an agreement has not been reached.

“We will continue to engage with the government as we seek to successfully finalise all the remaining outstanding issues between us. We are working to that end,” he said.

“The Government knows our view that it is only when we have resolved the remaining outstanding issues that we will be able to bring about the necessary conditions for the return of devolved government.”

Reacting to the announcement, Sinn Féin First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said it is “decision time” for the DUP.

“My message to the DUP is to work with us, get round the Executive table and make a difference to people’s lives,” she said.

“It is time for action. Workers and their families cannot be left in the lurch any longer. The DUP leader should do the right thing and restore the democratic institutions.”

The development comes a day after DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said there “remains a number of important issues that have to be finalised if we are to see a restored Assembly and Executive”.

He was speaking after DUP party officers met let Friday, in what was rumoured to be a “make or break” moment for the party’s return to powersharing – which Mr Donaldson dismissed.

The DUP leader said no agreement has been reached between with the UK government on post-Brexit trading rules and discussions will continue.

But he said “further progress” had been made on many issues since Christmas and on Friday he provided party officers with “a detailed update on the contacts and discussions” with the UK government.

Further meetings would take place this week, he said, and the focus would be on finalising a number of “outstanding issues” and on securing enough progress to make a decision.

“But we are not there yet,” Mr Donaldson added.