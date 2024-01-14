Minister of State Jack Chambers announces he is gay

Minister of State Jack Chambers said support from family and friends has encouraged him to share the news. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State Jack Chambers has announced that he is gay in a personal message shared online on Sunday.

The former Government chief whip said support from family and friends has encouraged him to share the news.

“As I look forward to 2024 I am sharing with you something a little different but it’s something I wanted to do for a while,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“As a politician it can sometimes be difficult to speak about my own personal life and that can lead to things drifting.

“However, it’s important for me to be true to myself firstly – and to you all in my public service role.

“I am starting 2024 by telling you all that I am proud to say that I am gay.

“As a politician and citizen I want to share this today as part of who I am.

“Having shared it with many of my close family and friends, their support and love has given me the confidence and courage to share this publicly today.

“I am fortunate that Ireland is a country that has made so many strides in recent years,– becoming a much more inclusive and equal society to the extent that the sharing of this information is becoming increasingly unremarkable.

“I’m looking forward to a busy, productive and hard working year ahead as a TD for Dublin West along with my Ministerial responsibilities and helping colleagues across the country as Fianna Fáil’s Director of Local Elections 2024.”

Mr Chambers is the current Minister of State with responsibility for road safety.