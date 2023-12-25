Varadkar opposed to boycott by Ireland of Eurovision over Israel’s participation

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: 'I don’t think a unilateral boycott by Ireland of any sporting event or any musical event or competition is the right way to go.'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would not support Ireland boycotting the Eurovision over the continued inclusion of Israel in the song contest, following its invasion of Gaza.

Last year the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), who organise the event, expelled Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The alliance of public service broadcasters, which includes RTÉ, said it decided against the inclusion of Russia as it would bring the competition into disrepute.

Mr Varadkar said Israel’s involvement in the Eurovision was a matter for the EBU.

The Taoiseach, speaking ahead of a summit in Brussels, has said that the EU has 'lost credibility' globally due to its stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

“I think it’s one thing for a country to be excluded from a competition, whether it’s a music competition or a sports competition, and we have seen for example, Russia excluded from some competitions,” he said.

“But for us to unilaterally boycott something … just because Israel is there, to me that’s biting off your nose to spite your face,” he said. “I don’t think a unilateral boycott by Ireland of any sporting event or any musical event or competition is the right way to go.”

Labour Party TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called for Ireland to pull out of the competition, while musicians in Iceland have called for their country to boycott the Eurovision if Israel remains in the competition.

Mr Varadkar said removing Israel from the competition could end up “ostracising” liberals and others in the country who do not support their government and want a two-state solution.

“We just need to have regard to the possibility that by ostracising their country or by demonising their country or excluding their country from international life that we might actually make it harder for them to make the case for peace, to make the case for human rights within Israel, which is something they’re trying to do and they find very hard in the current environment,” he said.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Israel launched a major ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by Hamas militants on October 7th, where, according to Israel, 1,200 people in southern Israel were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.