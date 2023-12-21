Eamon Ryan expects energy prices to fall significantly in first half of 2024

Minister for Energy Eamon Ryan: 'My expectation for householders is we are going to see prices fall quite significantly in the first half of the year.' Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he expects energy prices fall quite significantly in the first half of 2024.

Mr Ryan, who is also the Minister for Energy, said prices were unlikely to return to the low prices they were for a decade but that they would be much lower than the spikes experienced over the past two years.

He said that the forward price for gas for the next month was 81p a therm, which is substantially lower that is has been for the past two years where it has wavered between 100p a therm and 140p a therm.

“It is still above the historical average which is 50p a therm. But it’s on the way down. Interconnection is killing gas on the UK market. All the interconnection coming from Danish wind, Norwegian hydro and French nuclear is going to keep driving that price down,” he said.

“So my expectation for householders is we are going to see prices fall quite significantly in the first half of the year.”

Mr Ryan said the wholesale price for energy had also come down. He said it was €68 per megawatt hour at present which is considerably down. He said that Ireland has had a very windy winter and wind power will force the price down on the wholesale are and will also drive the retail price down in 2024.

He said that while prices won’t return to the lowest levels, they would not be “at the exceptional prices of the last two years”.

Speaking at a round-table interview with the media, Mr Ryan pointed out thee were considerable capital costs involved in transitioning to a new system of energy deliver. “We have to build a new grid. We have to build new interconnectors. We are building a new interconnector with the UK at the moment. We are building one with France.

“They bring huge benefits but you do have to pay up front, it’s a capital investment in advance.” He also said the State had to invest in new electric vehicle charging points.

“It’s a hell of a lot cheaper than relying on imported fossil fuels.”

He said that renewable energy backed up by battery storage and interconnection would run the Irish energy system in the future.

“You can’t promise it will be a low low low cost but it will be a hell of a lot lower than the fossil fuel alternative,” he said.