Northern Ireland talks which could lead to restored Stormont Assembly to continue into next week

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (centre), with deputy leader Gavin Robinson (left), Emma Little Pengelly, and Gordon Lyons, speak to the media outside Hillsborough Castle following talks with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA

Talks between Northern Ireland’s political parties and the UK government over an increased financial package that could ultimately restore Stormont are to continue into next week.

On what was expected to be the final evening of three-day discussions at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said on Wednesday that “a number of points have been raised which require further clarification”.

London offered an estimated £2.5 billion on Monday towards the North’s struggling public finances, as civil servants in the absence of elected ministers tackle a multi-million pound overspend and widespread strike action by public sector workers paid less than their counterparts in Britain.

In a statement released on Wednesday after meeting representatives from Sinn Féin, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and Alliance - the SDLP did not attend - amid the ongoing political deadlock, Mr Heaton-Harris described the UK package as “fair and generous”, despite all parties saying more money is required to address long-term funding challenges.

READ MORE

“We will be continuing our dialogue with the parties on these issues over the coming days, with the single focus of seeing the return of a locally elected and accountable devolved government,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

The North has been without a functioning government for 22 months due to the DUP’s boycott of the powersharing executive over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Addressing media following the roundtable talks, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson insisted there is more work to be done before they would consider a return to Stormont.

“We’re not there yet,” he said, but added they were “actively engaged each day to move this forward”.

He said that the Hillsborough talks on public finances and his party’s negotiations with the UK government on post-Brexit trading were “separate processes”.

“But every day that we make progress is a day that takes us closer to securing our objectives …There is still work to be done. This process is not concluded,” Mr Donaldson said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the DUP to make a decision on returning to the devolved institutions.

She told reporters ahead of the talks: “The plan and the purpose of all of this now is to get powersharing back up and running.

“We have set out the case very, very clearly to the British government, very clearly to the Treasury of what is required financially to meet the needs of the North for public services, for fair pay for public sector workers, and we need a positive response to that

“And the case for restoring powersharing is unanswerable at this stage, and we’ve equally made that case.”

Emerging from Wednesday’s meeting, UUP leader Doug Beattie said there was a “real sense of momentum in the room” and that all parties were aligned on the finance issue.

He told reporters that he “wished we could have kept it going” by meeting over Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday “to get an answer before Monday”.

Asked if he thought it was likely there would be a restored Executive before Christmas if the Treasury had a renewed offer on Monday, Mr Beattie said he did not expect that pace.

He added: “What it may do would result in a process starting in order to get one up in the New Year.”