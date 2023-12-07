Deer culling to go ahead as population in five counties deemed unsustainable

The culling of deer will go ahead following a report that examined wild deer populations. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The culling of deer will go ahead following a report that examined wild deer populations, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

Mr McConalogue and Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan have published the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group’s report on developing a sustainable deer management strategy for Ireland.

The group, chaired by Teddy Cashman, was set up 14 months ago to look at issues around the expanding wild deer population.

It has recommended setting up local deer-management units in known hotspot areas, a review of the current deer Open Seasons Order and researching the viability of developing an independent deer management agency.

The Department of Agriculture believes deer densities in Wicklow in particular – but also in parts of Tipperary, Waterford, Donegal and Galway – are above a sustainable level for land management activities and are impacting farming, forestry, nature conservation and biodiversity.

“The growing deer population is a considerable problem and I will be actioning the recommendations immediately in the new year. This will include the creation of a deer management agency, the establishment of local deer management units and changes to the Open Seasons Order,” Mr McConalogue said.

Open Seasons Orders stipulate when deer can be hunted during the year.

“For agriculture, our natural ecosystems and in particular our forestry ambitions, it is important that we have sustainable management of our national wild deer population. However, the impact of deer proliferation extends far beyond this to road safety, animal health, public health, and not least the health and welfare of the deer themselves,” he added.

Mr Noonan said that an “overabundance of any species can be highly damaging to biodiversity”.

“In the case of wild deer, the most significant and obvious impact is on native woodlands. Deer browsing can prevent the natural regeneration of these habitats and inhibit their expansion, which is a particularly serious issue in ancient and long-established woodlands and can also devastate newly planted woodlands.

“Preventing wild deer from accessing these precious habitats is not easy and can be very resource intensive. I’m pleased to welcome this report and the pathway it sets out towards the sustainable management of wild deer populations in Ireland, which will also bring benefits for farmland, forestry and road safety, as well as nature.”