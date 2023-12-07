Coalition of disability groups set for mass protest outside Dáil against plans to reform welfare payments

The Department of Social Welfare wants to reform the payments system for people with disabilities. Photograph: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

The chairperson of Disability Power Ireland, Maryam Madani, has criticised the lack of inclusion of disability groups in the preparation of a Green Paper by the Department of Social Protection, which proposes reforming the structure of long-term disability payments by establishing a three-tiered system.

Ms Madani told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the green paper did not include proposals to remove societal barriers to employment, such as improving workplace accessibility or disability equality training for employers.

A coalition of disability groups will participate in a mass protest outside the Dail this lunchtime to oppose the proposed reforms.

There are about 225,000 people in receipt of payments which could be affected – 150,000 on disability allowance, 74,000 on invalidity pension and about 1,000 on the blind pension.

“They have come together to protest this because there has been so much distress and outrage in the community since the announcement of these proposals,” said Ms Madani. “We will be categorised into tiers based solely on the perception of our capacity to work from independent medical assessors. All of this goes completely against everything that disabled people and our representative organisations, have been saying for decades. It goes against everything in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities. And we can’t believe that a proposal like this has been brought forward.

“But we know why. And that’s because disabled people and were not consulted with from the beginning before these proposals were drawn up.”

The Department of Social Protection says these payments, set at €220 a week for the disability allowance and blind pension, and up to €225.50 a week for the invalidity pension, take no account of recipients’ vastly different levels of disability and capacity to work. It wants to change the “flat” system of three different schemes into one, with three levels – called “tiers” – of payments depending on a person’s ability to work.

Ms Madani said that all the representative organisations have been preparing submissions and consultations.

“A lot of our disabled members have found them to be inaccessible and difficult for them in many different ways. And there hasn’t been space for them to speak. We had to fight for the consultation period to be extended until March. It was supposed to be December 15th.

“Most of the people in the disabled community are still catching up to this. It was kind of brought in under our noses without giving sufficient time for disabled people to be able to understand fully what’s involved in the proposals and to be able to submit their responses.”

Ms Madani said that the cost of the proposed tiered system had not been released.

“Estimating even just €100 per medical assessment of everyone already on disability services brings us to over €15 million. That’s a lot of unnecessary expenses that could be brought into other things - for example, making the workplaces more accessible for disabled people to enter employment. This is one reason why we’re upset. It’s that it’s reducing the high rates of unemployment among disabled people, which are 70 percent, is reducing that to an individual’s fault. Instead of looking at the social model of disability, which has our systems in place and the barriers we have to entering the workplace in the first place.”