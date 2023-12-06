Heated Dáil debate on Rural Independent Group’s criticism of Government’s ‘reckless immigration policy’

The Rural Independent Group have been heavily criticised in the Dáil on Wednesday for putting forward a motion urging the Government to change its “reckless immigration policy”.

The motion calls for an immediate cap to be implemented “on the influx of asylum seekers” and “stricter migration legislation”.

It also seeks for an explanation as to “why unvetted single males, many from safe countries, are being accommodated” in centres in small rural locations without “any consultation whatsoever with local communities”.

The Rural Independent Group is made up of Mattie McGrath, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Carol Nolan, Richard O’Donoghue and Michael Collins.

Ms Nolan said that the total cost of accommodating international protection or asylum applicants will increase by at least €500 million this year. “In fact, the total cost for people in IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Services] accommodation from the start of 2016 to 2022 is now in excess of €1 billion. No state with a responsible policy towards expenditure can ignore such costs,” she said.

Labour’s justice spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the motion was “lowest common denominator politics from a lowest common denominator political group”.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said over the last month a member of the Rural Independent Group had linked immigration with criminality on five different occasions.

“There is nothing more despicable, more cowardly, more debase in Irish politics than the actions of the Rural Independents in relation to the immigration question,” he added.

The Dublin Bay North TD said immigrants were the people “holding our society together” and there was nothing to be feared when it came to immigration.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae shouted across the chamber that the TD was “a horrible little man” and described Labour as an “irrelevant” party.

Independent TD Verona Murphy, who was chairing the debate, threatened to temporarily suspend the House on a number of occasions.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the Rural Independents were at pains to emphasise the riots last month were “nothing to do with the far-right” and were “whitewashing the role of the far-right”.

“Now we have opportunistically, disgustingly, an attempt to use the riots to press forward the idea that immigration, asylum seekers are a problem in our society, using the language of the far-right, talking about unvetted single males and blaming them for the housing crisis. It’s really disgusting stuff from the deputies,” he said.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry referenced recent social media posts from MMA fighter Conor McGregor about demanding immigrants who commit crimes should be deported.

“If enforced in the United States by the way, this would lead to the deportation of McGregor himself,” he said. “In 2018 he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in New York after being filmed throwing a trolley through a window of a bus.”

Mr Barry added that McGregor was promoting an “ultra-macho” and “toxic masculinity” image to his young male followers, which was “bad news for women, LGBTQ people, for society and for young men”.

Ms Nolan said record inward migration was taking place in the same context as record-breaking homelessness.

“The cold hard reality of these statistics reveal that the breaking point has not just been reached but has been shattered,” she said.

She added there was a pattern of talking down to communities and blatantly misrepresenting public representatives who dared to broach the issue which was “unacceptable”.

The Laois-Offaly TD said the State had an obligation to assist where it can but it had to “unashamedly and without reservation prioritise the welfare of its own citizens”.

“We have put out the welcome mat to those fleeing here but, increasingly, this has resulted in this nation becoming a doormat for others to trample on with no regard for our laws or security,” she said.

“Just look at the thousands who arrived having destroyed their documentation. We can survive being a welcoming nation, but we cannot survive being taken for fools and having our generosity abused for another decade or more.”

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman said no-one was trying to silence discussion around migration, despite claims from the Rural Independents.

Mr O’Gorman said what they had presented added “nothing” to the discussion. He added that he and his officials were working in the confines of a system that was created “for a different era” in terms of catering for international protection applicants.