Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd to step down from Dáil after more than five decades in politics

Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd will not run in the next General Election. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has announced his intention to step down at the next general election after more than five decades in politics.

He said on Monday he proud of his efforts “in helping to create a more caring and compassionate Ireland”, in particular highlighting his campaigning to ensured improved care in nursing homes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Mr O’Dowd, saying: “on many occasions he reminded us, as a party, of our duty of care and empathy to wider society.

“His voice will be missed in the next Dáil,” the Fine Gael leader said.

The Louth TD and former minister of State is the latest in a string of Fine Gael politicians to announce their impending retirement in recent months.

Other veteran politicians who will be stepping down include Frances Fitzgerald, Deirdre Clune, Richard Bruton, Charlie Flanagan, David Stanton.

A group of younger TDs including Joe McHugh, John Paul Phelan and Brendan Griffin have also decided to leave politics.

Mr O’Dowd said: “”It has been an honour and privilege to represent the people of the Louth constituency for a total of 50 years as an elected representative.

“I have served as a councillor, as Mayor of Drogheda for three terms, as senator, as Dáil deputy, as chair of both Oireachtas Transport Committee and Good Friday Implementation Committee and minister of State at the Department of Communications”.

He added: “Throughout my working life I have enjoyed the heartfelt support of the people of my constituency.

“I have deeply appreciated their loyalty and goodwill which made my job representing them all that more satisfying.”

Mr O’Dowd also said: “I would also like to thank my wonderful wife Agnes, my best friend at all times, and my sons Vincent, Donal and Garrett and my extended family, including my six grandchildren, some of whom may someday choose the political life too.

“There is no more noble profession than trying to do good for people, I will tell them.”

Mr O’Dowd was named Magill TD of the Year in 2006 for his work highlighting the need to improve nursing home care.

He said that reform of the Freedom of Information Act was a high priority for him “to ensure that all nursing home reports were finally placed in the public domain along with ensuring the establishment of HIQA to ensure the HSE did not continue as a provider of care and also remain in charge of the inspection regime”.

Mr O’Dowd said he looks forward to working closely with the selected Fine Gael candidates in Louth and East Meath for the upcoming local, European and General Elections.

Senator John McGahon, Mr O’Dowd’s running mate in 2020, is considered likely to be Fine Gael’s candidate in Louth in the next general election.