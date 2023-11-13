Tánaiste urges EU to ‘go further’ in calling for ceasefire amid mounting concern over suffering in Gaza hospitals

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has called on the European Union to “go further” in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, as foreign ministers meet to discuss Israel’s invasion amid rising concern over deepening civilian suffering and attacks on medical facilities in the narrow Palestinian territory.

“We welcome the statement by the European Union in terms of continuing to call for humanitarian pauses in respect of getting aid into Gaza. However, we in Ireland believe it should go further,” Mr Martin said as he arrived at the meeting.

“We need a humanitarian ceasefire, and we need it urgently to alleviate the situation for ordinary Gazans within Gaza itself, and to get humanitarian aid in at the scale that is simply required and of course, vitally, medical supplies.”

On the eve of the meeting, the EU’s foreign affairs chief issued a statement on behalf of the EU calling for “immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors” and flagged serious concerns about the situation in Gaza’s hospitals.

“These hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff,” high representative Josep Borrell said in the statement.

“The EU emphasises that international humanitarian law stipulates that hospitals, medical supplies and civilians inside hospitals must be protected. Hospitals must also be supplied immediately with the most urgent medical supplies and patients that require urgent medical care need to be evacuated safely,” he continued.

“In this context, we urge Israel to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the protection of civilians.”

On Saturday, the medical aid organisation Médecins Sans Frontières said hospitals in Gaza were under “relentless bombardment” and accused the Israeli military of signing a “death warrant” for civilians trapped in Gaza’s central Al Shifa hospital.

“The ambulances can no longer move to collect the injured, and non-stop bombardment prevents patients and staff from evacuating. At the time of writing, our staff are witnessing people being shot at as they attempt to flee the hospital,” the statement said.

Israeli authorities have repeatedly accused Hamas of locating its main headquarters below the hospital and of using civilians as “human shields”.

As the Israeli government comes under mounting international diplomatic pressure over the suffering in hospitals, which lack the electricity to support premature babies and life support machines, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel had offered to supply Al Shifa with fuel but that the offer was refused.

Mr Martin called on Hamas to release hostages and said that on Tuesday he is due to meet the family of eight-year-old Irish citizen Emily Hand, who is thought to be held captive.

“I hope to meet with the family tomorrow. I spoke with her father Tom hand last week, and made it very clear to him that Ireland will be doing everything it possibly can in any conversations we’re having to secure the release of Emily,” Mr Martin said.

“It is a terrible trauma, to visit on any young child to be abducted, and to be on her own without family, in a very, very traumatic situation as currently exists within Gaza itself.”

Mr Martin will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the occupied Palestinian territory later this week. He will also meet with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry and secretary general of the Arab League Aboul Gheit. In Israel, he will meet foreign minister Eli Cohen and indicated he hopes to visit the south of the country and the communities affected by the October 7th attacks. He will also meet the Palestinian foreign minister Malki and also hope to see Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Sinn Féin has said it will bring a motion before the Dáil calling on Ireland to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC) this week.

Mr Martin said the situation was already under investigation by the ICC.

“It is important that we understand and affirm the independence and impartiality of that court and do not do not in any way seek to undermine that independence and that impartiality,” he said.

Meanwhile,