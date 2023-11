Two members of the Rural Independents groups have formed a new political party.

The Electoral Commission announced on Friday a new party named Independent Ireland had been registered.

Its founders are Cork South West TD Michael Collins and the Limerick County Independent Richard O’Donoghue.

They were previously associated with the Rural Independents Group, which includes Michael Healy-Rae, Mattie McGrath and Danny Healy-Rae amongst its members.