Sabina Higgins receiving treatment for breast cancer

Sabina Higgins, wife of President Michael D Higgins, is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed that Mrs Higgins yesterday underwent a procedure as part of ongoing treatment.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, Mrs Higgins said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the doctors and medical staff who are providing me with such expert care in my treatment.”

She said she was taking the opportunity to call on women to be aware of the symptoms of breast cancer, and to seek checks as regularly as they can.

“It may come as a surprise to many people to learn that the risk of breast cancer increases with age and that 36% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland are over the age of 70,” she said.

While BreastCheck screening runs for women up to the age of 69, I would urge all women over the age of 70 of the vital importance of continuing to look for any potential symptoms of breast cancer on a regular basis and to seek medical checks whenever possible.