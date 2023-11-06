Frances Fitzgerald will not run in next year’s European elections

Frances Fitzgerald has in the past been spoken of as a potential candidate for the presidency. Photograph: Grainne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald has announced that she will not run in the European Parliament elections next year, opening the way for a new candidate in the Dublin constituency.

In a statement announcing her decision, the former tánaiste recalled a career serving as a councillor, TD, minister and senator before she was elected to the European Parliament in 2019.

She served as a minister under three Taoisigh and was also leader of the Seanad while serving in the Upper House. She was appointed to the Department of Children and then Justice by Enda Kenny who also gave her the role of tánaiste. She continued in that role when Leo Varadkar became taoiseach, when she transferred to the Department of Enterprise.

She resigned from Cabinet arising from a controversy surrounding her department’s handling of the case of Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe. The Charleton tribunal which investigated, among other things, the State’s handling of Mr McCabe’s allegations found there was no evidence to support any findings by the tribunal against Ms Fitzgerald.

“Over recent weeks I have taken time to reflect on the 2024 European Parliament Elections and have decided that I will not contest the Dublin constituency again,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Ms Fitzgerald (73) is one of five Fine Gael MEPs in the parliament and represents Dublin alongside Green Ciarán Cuffe, Independent Clare Daly and Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews.

“As Fine Gael prepares for the 2024 European Elections I look forward to supporting and campaigning for our candidates, and particularly for the person that I hope will be supported by the voters and become my successor in Dublin,” she continued.

“Democracy and peace are under immense strain, and we must elect people to the European Parliament who are fully committed to the founding values of the EU.”

Ms Fitzgerald said she would continue working in future to “address the reality of our unfinished democracy by advancing the role of women as leaders in political and public life”.

In a statement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Ms Fitzgerald’s work and said he believed she would be re-elected in the European elections due to take place in June 2024 if she chose to run.

“I was very sorry to hear that Frances had decided not to seek re-election to the European Parliament,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Given the big vote she secured in 2019 and her hard work in Brussels and Dublin since then, I have no doubt that she would have been comfortably re-elected.

“The decision not to run again for elected office is a difficult and deeply personal one for any politician. I know Frances felt that this was the right time for her and in many ways, that’s what matters the most.”

Ms Fitzgerald has in the past been spoken of as a potential candidate for the presidency, with elections due in 2025. Sources close to Ms Fitzgerald would not comment on the issue.

Fine Gael sources said Senator Barry Ward is likely to seek a nomination to run for Ms Fitzgerald’s seat. It is understood that the party would prefer a sitting TD not to be nominated to avoid the prospect of a byelection.