Man pepper sprayed and arrested during incident at Government Buildings on budget day

Tánaiste Micheál Martin referenced the incident during a press conference on Wednesday as he was asked about the heavy security measures seen around Leinster House on Tuesday. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

A man was pepper sprayed and arrested during an incident at Government Buildings on budget day.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin referenced the incident during a press conference on Wednesday as he was asked about the heavy security measures seen around Leinster House on Tuesday.

The area around the complex was sealed off on Tuesday with gardaí manning entry points and tall barriers lining Kildare Street.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he does not like to see that level of security in the area but gardaí have to make operational decisions and “we need to be always alert around security and safety for people, not just politicians, but people working in Leinster House.”

Mr Martin also said there was an “incident” involving an individual at Government Buildings on Tuesday but did not go into detail on the matter.

The Irish Times understands that a man was apprehended by gardaí and was pepper sprayed as he was being arrested.

He was held on suspicion of trespass and has since been charged with offences related to that alleged trespass.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said it “does not comment on matters before the courts”.

At a press conference on Wednesday Mr Martin was asked if the level of security seen on Tuesday was necessary.

He said: “I don’t do operational security” but added: “I don’t like that level of security around Leinster House because I’m used to walking in and out on Budget Day for years.”

However, he also said “let’s be mindful of what happened two weeks ago” – a reference to the protests on the first day of the new Dáil term where there where TDs were harangued and jostled and there were a number of arrests.

Mr Martin said: “I’d say the gardaí said ‘we’re not going to have a repeat of that’.”

He also said gardaí would have seen what happened during a protest at the Israeli Embassy on Monday evening.

That incident saw red paint thrown at a door

Two men were arrested and charged with alleged public order offences.

According to a Garda spokesman “One appeared before the Courts on Tuesday morning while the second individual has been released from Garda custody to appear before the courts at a later date.”

Mr Martin said gardaí can be criticised when incidents occur which questions raised on whether the measures they put in place were tough enough.

He also said: “when they make sure there’s going to be security they get criticised for going over the top.

“These are operational decisions that they have to make.”

Mr Martin added: “We need to be always alert around security and safety for people, not just politicians, but people working in Leinster House.”

He said the security measures at Leinster House “discommoded a lot of the public.

“I just didn’t like it but that’s tough.”

Mr Martin continued: “I think it’s for all of us as a society to make very clear that we are intolerant of the kinds of fascist protests that we witnessed two weeks ago.”

He also said: “We have a duty as a country to protect people working in every embassy in this city.”

“The gardaí are charged with making judgments on operations.

“I can’t really comment on that.”

He said there are quite a number of politicians who have been victims of harassment and intimidation and members of his own party told a meeting earlier this year “how dangerous the whole environment had become.”

Mr Martin said: “So that’s a reality the gardaí now have to deal with ... They have to make judgment calls. I want to thank the gardaí for the work that they do. It’s courageous work.”