Euro 2028: DUP opposes rebuilding Casement Park with a ‘blank cheque’ of public money

Rebuilding Belfast’s Casement Park with a “blank cheque” from public money to host the Euro 2028 football tournament has been fiercely opposed by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Nationalist and Alliance political representatives have however welcomed the news that the joint UK-Irish bid looks certain – following Turkey’s decision to focus on a joint 2032 bid with Italy – with Sinn Féin First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill describing it as “the opportunity of a lifetime” for west Belfast.

“The hosting of this prestigious tournament would grow our economy, create jobs, and showcase everything that makes our island and people amazing,” Ms O’Neill wrote in a social media post.

The development follows uncertainty over the past decade about the future of the GAA ground as project costs have rocketed from an initial budget of £77 million to an estimated £160 million, while the GAA’s pledge to contribute £15 million hasn’t increased.

Located in the middle of Andersonstown in west Belfast, the grounds have been dormant since 2013.

The GAA plan to redevelop it with a 34,000 capacity was also beset with legal challenges by local residents.

Turkey’s decision to withdraw its 2028 bid means the joint bid Britain and Ireland is the only option on the table.

European football governing body Uefa is expected to formally announce the hosts next week.

Questions now remain on whether the necessary funding for Casement Park can be secured during the current political deadlock and budgetary cuts to frontline services.

If construction work goes ahead next year with completion by 2026, Casement Park would host at least four games alongside Dublin’s larger Aviva Stadium.

In May, Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris indicated that the funding will be found to build the stadium if the Euro bid was successful.

“We’ll get the money, don’t you worry,” he told the BBC.

DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said his party supported the joint bid, but added that “the idea of Casement Park being given a blank cheque with additional public funds needs a reality check”.

“We will oppose any plans to allocate additional resources to meet the GAA’s shortfall in the Casement Park project from NI Executive budgets at a time when hospitals and schools need additional and necessary resources,” he said.

“If the Government is going to find additional resources for Casement Park, then they will need to also step up and fund our schools and health infrastructure properly and ensure the subregional football stadia strategy is funded.”

SDLP Assembly member Justin McNulty insisted the redevelopment must now proceed.

“Euro 2028 must be the catalyst to greenlight Casement and get it built. We need the stadium ready for the 2028 tournament and, for that, we need to see construction work begin as soon as possible.

“Casement has been left dormant for too long.”

Alliance Party MLA David Honeyford also expressed his support:

“We need to look at the bigger picture – hosting Euro 2028 in Belfast would be one of the biggest events to ever happen to this region, with the associated major social and economic benefits along with it.”

The Ulster Unionist Party said it had “serious concerns about whether work can be completed on time to deliver a suitable stadium in Belfast” and also criticised the allocation of funding during a “period of severe financial hardship”.

“We are seeking clarification that guarantees of additional public monies, above those already promised by a previous Executive, will not be committed if there is any doubt that this project cannot be completed on time,” a party spokeswoman said.

“The lack of an Executive, and relevant committees at Stormont, only make the situation worse; we need clarity and surety that this project can meet the rapidly approaching deadline.”