Bride Rosney, educator and special adviser to former president Mary Robinson, dies

Tributes have been paid to Bride Rosney, the former educator and special adviser to Mary Robinson during her time as president of Ireland, who has died.

News of her sudden death emerged on Friday morning and was met with considerable sadness among the many people in politics and public affairs who worked with her over the course of what was an impressive career.

Her brother Michael Rosney confirmed the news in a post on social media. “My beautiful sister Bride died in her sleep during the night,” he wrote. “It was completely sudden and unexpected but no doubt it is the type of death she would have wished for herself if she had any say in the matter. Please say a prayer for her. May she rest in peace.”

Born in Kerry, Ms Rosney grew up in Dublin and was educated at the Domincian College in Eccles Street after which she attended both UCD and Trinity College Dublin, where she studied science and computer practice respectively.

Having become a teacher, and education researcher, she was the principal of Rosmini Community School in Drumcondra when she left to work full-time with then president Robinson after her 1990 election. She remained a key advisor for the next seven years.

Former president Mary Robinson with Bride Rosney and Minister Simon Harris at a reception in Dublin Castle in 2018. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

When Mrs Robinson left the role to become the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms Rosney continued to work with her. She was later both CEO for a time and then secretary of the board of trustees at the Mary Robinson Foundation for Climate Justice.

She worked with many other organisations, however, and became a board member of Eirgrid, among others. Separately, she became a public affairs advisor then director of communications at RTÉ where she worked between 2002 and 2009.

“She was an amazing woman,” said Pat Montague, himself a public affairs consultant, who met Ms Rosney in 1990 on the Mary Robinson election campaign after which the two remained friends.

“An amazing person to have in your corner. There was nobody better to have on your side. She was though, though, and she could give out to you too but always in a loving way.

“The news is a real shock, a bolt from the blue.”