Former taoiseach Brian Cowen determined to walk daughter down the aisle as he recovers from stroke

Former taoiseach Brian Cowen pictured at the Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar in August 2022. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Former taoiseach Brian Cowen is determined to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle towards the end of year as he continues to recover from a stroke. The Clara native spent a year in hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain four years ago.

The former Laois/Offaly Fianna Fáil TD spoke with Will Faulkner on the Midlands 103FM Today Show on Monday. The Offaly man said that he was “very lucky” to have survived his life-limiting stroke.

Mr Cowen said: “My eldest daughter is marrying and I hope to discharge the paternal functions well on that day like walking her up the aisle.

“So that’s a goal at the back of my head. It keeps me active in making sure it’s a very successful day.”

He admitted that his stay in hospital felt like a “long time”.

“Twelve months is a long time and things happened while I was in hospital … my mother passed on but I was at home for the last few days of her life.

“The type of stroke I had, unfortunately, as I was told later, three out of four don’t make it. Even out of the one of four that remain many of them don’t recover to the extent they were before [the stroke]. It was a pretty serious situation.”

He said his recovery was helped by the medics and hospital staff at St Vincent’s and Donnybrook hospitals.

Mr Cowen said that he has been able to get his “conversation back” after the stroke - but his physical recovery has been slower.

The former Taoiseach said that paralysis on his right side from the stroke has “not left me”.

“I’m able to walk about albeit slowly. I’m not totally 100 percent but I’m getting there.”

Mr Cowen explained that he spends his day at home keeping up to date with current affairs, that he continually reads and listens to music. “This [recovery] is a work in progress. Music is important to have in the background all the time,” he noted.

He also said he still has a great love of hurling, Offaly GAA and how important it is to “participate” in the sport and that he is still politically active. A sanguine Mr Cowen revealed that he has to look at life with a “positive point of view”.