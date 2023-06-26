Majority in UK oppose legacy bill, with 9 in 10 saying perpetrators of serious crimes should still be prosecuted

Patsy Kelly, pictured with his mother Teresa, accused UK government of 'running down the clock'. Photograph: John McVitty

The majority of people across the UK oppose a controversial bill drawn up by the government to deal with Troubles-related crimes, according to an Amnesty International poll.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill will provide immunity for perpetrators accused of conflict-related offences as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body. It would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to the Troubles.

It is expected to become law before the summer recess in July.

According to the Amnesty poll, nine in 10 UK adults said that perpetrators should still be prosecuted for serious crimes even if they were committed decades ago, while only 6 per cent say they should not.

The proposed legislation will be before the House of Lords for further scrutiny this week.

Fiercely opposed by the North’s five main political parties, victims and human rights groups and the Irish Government, it was branded a “total disaster” by the former Church of Ireland Primate Robin Eames in the Lords in January, who said he had “never, never, come across such widespread opposition to a proposal”. It is supported by veterans’ groups.

The poll indicated that six in 10 Conservative party voters believed those accused of Troubles killings should not receive immunity from prosecution in exchange for providing information about the crimes.

“These figures could not be clearer. The majority of the UK is opposed to this bill,” Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, said.

“It is out of step with victims, out of step with the government’s own electorate and – as this poll shows – at odds with public opinion across the UK.

“The UK government has continued to ignore widespread concern from the UN, Council of Europe bodies, US Congress, Irish Parliament, Amnesty and many others.

“If they push this Bill through, they will also now be ignoring their own voters. These figures must give the government pause – it is, quite frankly, reckless to proceed with a Bill so strongly opposed.”

Other findings from the poll – carried out by Savanta, 2,171 adults were interviewed online earlier this month – show that two-thirds (65 per cent) of UK adults support access to independent inquests for victims and/or the families of victims of serious crimes, such as murder.

Its release coincides with a legal challenge mounted today by the family of murdered Co Tyrone politician Patsy Kelly, who was abducted and killed almost 50 years ago.

Last month, the NI Attorney General, Brenda King, refused a request to grant a fresh inquest into the independent nationalist councillor’s sectarian killing, despite a damning Ombudsman report finding major failings by police investigating the case.

The Kelly family will attend a preliminary Judicial Review court hearing seeking to overturn the Attorney General’s decision.

Mr Kelly’s son, also called, Patsy, accused the UK government of “running down the clock” to prevent a coroner investigating his father’s murder and “hundreds of other cases”.

In a statement, the family said:

“While it is outrageous we have been forced into requesting today’s hearing at all, it is magnified all the more given that they do so in the shadow of the UK government’s enactment of their shameful legacy bill.

“The family of Patsy Kelly have fought for truth for almost 50 years and will not be deterred by a piece of legislation that is designed to hurt and to inflict as much pain as possible on those who dare to stand up for truth and justice.

“The Kelly family are never giving up. It is time to scrap the Legacy Bill. It is time for truth.”