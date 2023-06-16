Climate action a priority for voters, but pace and scale of changes still divide Ireland

Almost four in 10 voters (38 per cent) think that we are moving too slowly to meet the 2050 deadline set for net-zero

Ireland is committed to a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Reaching this target will require a collective effort from Government, businesses, communities and individuals. Today’s Irish Times/Ipsos poll provides an insight into voters’ willingness to do what is being asked to meet this ambitious target.

Our poll results show that voters are united (90 per cent) in their agreement that climate action should be a Government priority, with one in five (18 per cent) suggesting it should be the top priority for Government.

Interviewing for today’s poll took place on Monday and Tuesday of this week at 120 points across Ireland, covering urban and rural communities. Interviewing points and addresses are randomly selected to ensure all eligible voters have an equal opportunity to participate in an Irish Times/Ipsos poll.

An important backdrop to today’s poll is the concerns being expressed and forecasts being made that Ireland is not on track to meet its decarbonisation commitments. Debate has also sparked about which sectors should shoulder the burden, with the energy consumption levels of data centres being the most recent focus of attention.

READ MORE

[ Pressure on Ireland to cut emissions after IPCC issues ‘final warning’ ]

[ Nature-restoration law narrowly survives in European Parliament ]

When it comes to climate change conversations, the role of farming in reducing emissions usually features prominently.

Arguably the farming sector is the most focused on the environment and has already begun to take action to reduce emissions, so not surprising the majority of farmers (80 per cent) agree that climate action should be a Government priority, with 18 per cent stating it should be the top priority, on a par with the national average.

Respondents from farming backgrounds are also the most likely to feel that climate action should not be a priority at all (19 per cent compared to the national average of just 8 per cent), reflecting a sense of frustration on the part of some farmers that they are being asked to do some of the heavy lifting when it comes to addressing climate change.

Government and business have a vital role to play in reducing our carbon footprint. As citizens, we are also being asked to play our part.

Irish Times Ipsos Poll: Question on reducing Ireland's carbon footprint. Graphic: Paul Scott

Today’s Irish Times/Ipsos poll asked respondents if they feel that the changes we may be asked to make are reasonable or unreasonable.

The vast majority of voters agree that asking people to recycle is reasonable (97 per cent), that promoting biodiversity is reasonable (84 per cent) and that asking us to be climate aware when shopping is reasonable (83 per cent).

Enthusiasm for other changes was more muted.

When it comes to using our cars, just over half of voters (54 per cent) agree that it is reasonable to be asked to use them less.

Green Party voters (74 per cent) are most likely to feel that using cars less is a reasonable request, followed by those living in Dublin at 67 per cent. However, support for leaving our cars at home is just 43 per cent for those living in rural areas, reflecting the reality that there are fewer public transport options available to them.

When it comes to air travel, just over half of voters (54 per cent) agree that it is reasonable to be asked to take fewer flights. Those aged 65 or over are most likely to agree (60 per cent), while younger citizens, aged 18 to 34, are not as on board with this ask (47 per cent).

One change – being asked to eat less meat – failed to gain majority support. Just 42 per cent of citizens feel being asked to eat less meat is reasonable. Across all age cohorts, eating less meat is seen to be, on balance, unreasonable. Men (57 per cent) are also more likely than women (48 per cent) to not answer the call, but the group most likely to resist are, no surprise, farmers (72 per cent).

Are we moving at the right speed to meet the 2050 deadline set for net-zero? Almost four in 10 voters (38 per cent) think that we are moving too slowly, 30 per cent think that we are moving at the right speed, while 21 per cent feel that we are moving too fast. The remaining 11 per cent did not express an opinion.

Some groups are more likely than the average (21 per cent) to take the view that we are moving too quickly, most notably those from farming backgrounds (42 per cent). Others feel that Ireland is moving too slowly, with those living in Dublin (56 per cent) the most likely to express this view.

Younger respondents – aged 18-24 – are the most likely to agree that we are moving at just the right pace (36 per cent).

Today’s poll results confirm a strong willingness to make changes to meet our carbon reduction commitments. However, with a majority of citizens not looking to increase the pace of change, some resistance is to be expected, especially from segments of our society that will be disproportionately impacted by some of the changes envisaged.

Aisling Corcoran is director of Ipsos Ireland