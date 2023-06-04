Fine Gael MEPs want their EPP group to return to talks on controversial nature restoration law

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Bloom Festival in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fine Gael MEPs have said they want to see their European Parliament group return to talks on a controversial proposed law on nature restoration.

MEPs are currently trashing out the parliament’s proposals for nature restoration and bog rewetting.

The proposed European Union legislation aims to protect at least 20 per cent of land and sea areas by 2030, but has run into stiff opposition.

The targets being considered by the parliament go beyond those proposed by EU member states through the European Council and others suggested by the European Commission.

READ MORE

Last week, Fine Gael’s centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) withdrew from negotiations in the European Parliament citing potential effects on farmers and rural communities.

The issue has caused some tensions within the Coalition here.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the Fine Gael leader, has said “any right-thinking person” would understand the need for a nature conservation and restoration law given the “phenomenal biodiversity loss” that has occurred.

However, he said the law “as currently drafted goes far too far”.

The Green Party TD Brian Leddin last week told the Dáil it was “shameful and pitiful” that Fine Gael and Sinn Féin had yielded to the “interests of the few over the many” in relation to the proposed nature restoration law.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, a Fianna Fáil TD, said he disagreed with the EPP pulling out of negotiations.

He said: “Putting your hands up and walking away is not the way to do it and is not political leadership. It was really, really disappointing to see the EPP take that approach at European level. I’d strongly urge them to re-engage.”

Mr McConalogue also suggested that Ireland’s land restoration targets could be met from rewetting State-owned lands under the proposals being negotiated by ministers from EU member states at European Council level.

On Sunday, Fine Gael Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly said there were “major concerns regarding the proposed restoration law even though I agree with the measures in terms of what they want to achieve”.

He said it would be “impossible” to confine rewetting to State lands under the parliamentary proposals.

Mr Kelly told RTÉ radio’s This Week programme he was not happy that the EPP had walked away from negotiations, adding: “I don’t believe you should walk off the pitch.” He confirmed he would be encouraging the group to return to the talks.

His Ireland South Fine Gael colleague Deirdre Clune also said the EPP should engage in the negotiations.

She told The Irish Times she would like the parliament’s position to be closer to the proposals of EU governments at European Council level.

Ms Clune said the proposals being discussed at the parliament went “far beyond what the commission has proposed”.

“We need to bring that back and try and get something realistic ... that can be confined to public lands.”

A spokesman for the Taoiseach did not say whether Mr Varadkar would be encouraging the EPP to return to the talks.

Instead he referred to comments by Mr Varadkar on Friday when he said the Government’s aims in relation to biodiversity were “really important” while raising concern about aspects of the nature restoration law.

Mr Varadkar said the proposed law could make it harder for Ireland to reduce emissions as it could make it harder to install solar panels or secure planning permission for wind farms because of the impact on nature.

Mr Varadkar said: “That’s why it’s important we get the decisions right.

“I’m sure we will, by the way, and this proposal is currently under negotiation in the European Parliament and at European Council and we’ll be working very hard to make sure that we get it right and that it actually works for people.”

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, meanwhile, said the proposals under consideration by the parliament were currently “very extreme” and would require levels of rewetting over and about publicly owned lands.

He said: “My view is we have to get the parliament’s position very close to the council’s position before I could support it.”

Mr Kelleher said there was a long way to go in the negotiations.