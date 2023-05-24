McGrath says he will not be bullied over tax breaks in next budget

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said he will not be bullied into giving €1,000 in tax breaks when he begins to frame his first Budget in October. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said he will not be bullied into giving €1,000 in tax breaks when he begins to frame his first budget in October.

Three Fine Gael junior ministers called at the weekend for tax relief of more than €1,000 for full-time workers on an average wage of €52,000. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also argued for budgetary tax breaks in recent weeks. As a result Mr McGrath is expected to come under strong pressure to deliver on the tax demands of his Coalition partners.

Asked if he felt he was being bullied over the budget, Mr McGrath replied: “Certainly not. Anybody who knows me will know that I can be as tough as anybody else when it comes to negotiations. I will always be conciliatory and polite.

“But I can be as firm as I need to be. And I will be. I will be designing the tax package and it will be done following close consultation with all of our colleagues across Government and that work will be finalised in the coming months,” he said.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will be “insisting” that pledges to amend tax bands and thresholds in the Budget will be honoured.

Mr Varadkar said there was a “very clear commitment” within the Programme for Government to “index tax bands and tax credits should we be able afford to do so”.

“We can do so, and I will be insisting that commitment be honoured,” he told the Dáil on Wednesday. “The exact detail as to how it’s done, that’s to be worked out.”

Mr McGrath said he would be meeting his tax team later on Wednesday to look at all the choices in relation to tax measures. He said he himself had ideas on tax that he would like to progress.

Addressing the income tax issue, Mr McGrath said the Coalition parties were committed to reduce the burden of income tax.

“I’m confident we will be able to reduce further the burden of income tax, not just for middle and high earners, but also for low to middle income earners,” he said.

“We have a highly progressive tax system, where the heaviest burden is carried by those in the middle and at the upper end. The tax system can play a role in supporting lower income families and individuals in terms of the costs and the pressures that they face at a time of high inflation as well.”

Mr McGrath said that any measures on the tax front would have to be financed from recurring income.

“What I will not allow to happen as Minister of Finance is for windfall receipts to be used to fund permanent measures or permanent tax reductions or permanent expenditure increases,” he said.

He said the Government would have to do more to support people, to progress the decarbonisation agenda, to support small and indigenous businesses to grow and to scale up.

“We’re in a pretty good place overall. When you look at (today’s) labour force survey findings it shows that employment has grown by almost 50,000 people in the last quarter. We have now reached the 2.6 million mark in relation to the number of people at work in Ireland. It’s an extraordinary achievement.”

He again referred to the need for a reserve, or rainy day, fund to provide a buffer for the State’s finances in the event of future shocks.

“We need to make sure that we make the best use of the gains that we have achieved. And that is why in particular when it comes to windfall receipts, there is a need to provide for the future and to take this incredible opportunity to make public finances safer and more sustainable into the future.”

Mr Varadkar also said there would be tax, welfare and pension packages in the Budget “and the other things you would expect to see in any Budget in normal times”.

Mr Varadkar also said no income tax reductions would be funded by curbing or reducing public services.

“That certainly hasn’t been the case for the last number of years,” he said. “We’ve reduced income taxes while increasing spending on public services and public infrastructure. That’s what you can achieve if you pursue the right economic policies and achieve economic growth.”

The Taoiseach’s comments come after he said on Tuesday there will be a further increase in the weekly State pension in the Budget, though “the exact amount has not been decided yet”.

Asked if there were growing tensions between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ministers in Government, Mr McGrath said that was not the case and said he envisaged the Coalition serving out its full term.

“Relations have been really good. And I have no doubt that they will continue (like that). We face enormous challenges. The truth is that we can only address those challenges by working as a team and I have always believed in adopting a team-based approach to taking on challenges and working through issues. Unity has to be a hallmark of any government.”

He said the Government had handled Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crises well.

“We’re working through the enormous housing challenge and challenges with migration, whether it be Ukrainians, or people seeking international protection. I think it’s important for this Government that we see out or term that we show that we can work well together.”