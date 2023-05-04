Trump in diplomatic form in Doonbeg but offers a reminder of his approach to trade

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

If there was great excitement within Donald Trump’s Doonbeg hotel about the former US president’s visit on Wednesday, it didn’t extend to the streets of the Co Clare town – which were almost deserted on a blustery and wet afternoon. One Irish Trump fan was spotted, but if he was hoping to be joined by teeming crowds, it didn’t happen – weeks after Trump’s successor was met by thousands on his journey to Ireland. Within the confines of his hotel a short drive from the town, he got a warmer welcome.

On his way into the hotel, Trump was in what was approaching his most diplomatic form – refusing to bite on a question about Joe Biden’s visit, or the size of the sitting president’s crowds for his Irish homecoming. Trump is dogged by scandal at home – facing indictment for hush money payments in New York and election interference in Georgia, investigations into the January 6th insurrection and his retention of sensitive government documents. In Doonbeg, he wouldn’t be drawn on why he was in Ireland rather than New York to deal with a civil rape case brought against him by the writer E Jean Carroll.

Asked about whether US companies paying corporate tax in Ireland should pay more of it in the United States, he showed a bit of intent. “That’s an interesting question,” he said. “But I won’t answer that question in your country, but a lot of people would say yes”.

It was a classic Trump feint: implicitly endorsing the suggestion underpinning a question without explicitly adopting any position at all – merely invoking what “a lot of people” say, a rhetorical technique detailed at length by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman in her new book on Trump, Confidence Man. The follow up was again an implicit jibe: Ireland has “lured” a lot of companies from the US, he said – of course not many good guys hang around luring people, or companies, for that matter. But it was followed up with lavish praise for Ireland, and of course, his hotel, which he said has “revitalised a big part of Ireland”.

He is a long way from a second stint in the White House. And if he got there, it’s questionable how effective he would be at reversing or slowing the decades-old pattern of investment from the US to Ireland. Certainly, the evidence of his first term is that his administration lacked the skill or capacity to bring home US jobs, or taxes. But his words should serve as a reminder of how the potential second-time occupant of the Oval Office sees trade and international relations.

Cabinet sits today and will discuss, among other things, higher construction costs for houses and apartments in Dublin compared to other European cities.

In Leinster House, a short week comes to a close beginning with oral questions for Eamon Ryan at 10am, followed by Leaders’ Questions at midday. In the afternoon, the Regional Group has a Private Members’ motion on transport support schemes for people with disabilities, before the second stage of the Construction Safety Licensing Bill. Topical issues is at 6.30pm, before the Dáil adjourns.

The Dáil schedule is here.

Over in the Seanad, commencement matters are at 9.30am, before the committee stage of the Finance Bill, which gives effect to the cost-of-living measures announced earlier this year, at midday.

The full Seanad schedule is here.

The Committee of Public Accounts sits from 9.30am, with a full schedule focusing on agriculture, the environment, forestry, carbon sequestration and greyhound racing. The housing committee meets at lunchtime, to examine the Land Value Sharing and Urban Development Zones bill.

A full committee schedule is here.