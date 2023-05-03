Donald Trump: Ireland has successfully ‘lured a lot of companies’, former US president says on arrival to Doonbeg

The motorcade of former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Former US President Donald Trump has said Ireland successfully “lured a lot of companies in” to the country.

Arriving to his hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Wednesday evening, Mr Trump said he didn’t want to answer a question on whether US companies located in Ireland should pay more tax in America – but that “a lot of people would say yes”.

“That’s an interesting question,” he said. “But I won’t answer that question in your country, but a lot of people would say yes,” he said, before adding: “But Ireland has done a great job, you’ve lured a lot of companies in. And they love it here, they really love it here, they’ve been treated well just like I’ve been treated well. This has been a great success.”

Mr Trump claimed not to have seen much of US president Joe Biden’s trip to Ireland last month.

“I didn’t see to much of his visit, I don’t know what he did here, but this is special and we’re here to pay homage to this great property,” he said, adding that the hotel had “revitalised a big part of Ireland”.

Mr Trump was welcomed on arrival by a group of Irish dancers, as well as staff from Trump International Golf Links and Hotel. “We have incredible people working here, a lot of them too”.

Despite a refusal of planning permission for sea wall defences near his hotel, Mr Trump said: “I think we’ve had very good luck”.

“What we’ve wanted to do, they’ve pretty much let us do, the important things.”

Asked about post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, Mr Trump said: “Well, we’re going to see, they’re negotiating and we’re going to see. There are a lot of negotiations going on in Ireland and other places right now, but that’s going to be a tough one, it’s not an easy one, we’re going to have to work it out.”

He said he plans to play golf tomorrow and work on the development of the hotel. “We’re looking at some expansion, and those kids (the dancers) are incredible.”

Mr Trump arrived at Shannon airport shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, after flying from Scotland on a Boeing 757 with the Trump livery.

Garda members from the Armed Support Unit were on standby ahead of his arrival, while what appeared to be members of the Secret Service were seen arriving in black cars near the entrance to the airport’s apron.

Mr Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, had been in Scotland since Monday, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

He will continue his visit by inspecting his resort at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

Mr Trump last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

A heightened garda presence was visible around the resort and neighbouring towns and villages, including armed patrol units.

Former US president Donald Trump descending the steps of the Trump plane at Shannon airport on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Meanwhile, Mr Trump said Mr Biden is not physically up to the job, as he accused the US president of being “disrespectful” for not attending the coronation of King Charles.

Mr Trump, who was defeated by Mr Biden in the US presidential election in 2020, told GB News: “I don’t think he can do it physically, actually.”

A pre-recorded interview with Mr Trump, conducted by Nigel Farage, aired on Wednesday evening as he arrived in Ireland.

“I think that it’s hard for him to do it physically, … getting over here for him,” he said.

“He’s got a lot of things going and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country.

“I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming.” He added: “I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be (at the coronation).”

In a clip aired before the interview, he suggested Mr Biden, whose wife Jill is attending on his behalf, would be “sleeping” through Saturday’s coronation ceremony.

““He’s now in Delaware sleeping... And when you have somebody that’s going to be sleeping instead of coming to the coronation as president of the United States, I think it’s a bad thing.”

Donald Trump's motorcade leaves Shannon airport on its way to Doonbeg on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The trip to Scotland and Ireland is Mr Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

No travel conditions were placed on him after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in April.

The visit coincides with the second week of a civil trial in Manhattan over accusations, denied by Mr Trump, he raped former magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996. - Additional reporting Press Association