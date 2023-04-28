Paul Murphy confirms he will make Sipo complaint about Niall Collins

TD Niall Collins has addressed the Dáil in relation to the purchase of a vacant site in Co Limerick by his wife in 2008. Video: Oireachtas TV

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has confirmed he will make a complaint about junior minister Niall Collins to the Standard in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

Mr Collins has been at the centre of controversy over his wife’s purchase of a property from Limerick County Council in 2008.

In a Dáil statement on Thursday the Fianna Fáil TD said that “no law was broken” in relation to his wife’s purchase of a property from Limerick County Council in 2008.

Mr Collins said that in hindsight and given the focus and “perception amongst some” it would have been better had he not participated in a local area committee meeting in January 2007 “even though it is absolutely clear that my wife did not benefit in any way” from his attendance.

There was no opportunity for Opposition politicians to quiz Mr Collins about the issue in the Dáil.

Mr Murphy said on Friday: “It’s clear we’re not going to get proper parliamentary accountability so I am going to make a complaint to Sipo.”

He told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland “I think the case is extremely clear.”

“Unfortunately, that will take a long time to have a result [if Sipo investigate].

“I would be very hopeful that it’ll be a result of a finding of wrongdoing, a breach of the code of conduct.”

He added: “one thing that Collins said that was interesting actually was this point that in hindsight, he shouldn’t have participated in the meeting.”

The questions about Mr Collins’ involvement in the 2007 local authority area committee meeting that recommended the disposal of the property at Patrickswell, Co Limerick were first raised by The Ditch website.

His wife Dr Eimear O’Connor had previously approached the council about selling the land.

An open market process led to her purchasing the site for €148,000 as the highest bidder.

A full meeting of Limerick County Council took the final decision to sell in 2008, more than a year after Mr Collins ceased to be a councillor after he was elected to the Dáil.

In his statement on Thursday Mr Collins said that he was “in absolutely no doubt” that his actions regarding the sale by the council of land in Patrickswell were “at all times legally correct”.

He said: “It is important to state that an area committee of a local authority... does not have disposal rights in regard to the sale of council property.

“This is a reserved and statutory function of the full county council by law.”

He said a number of offers were received through an independent auctioneer over a period of at least six months and a full meeting of the council approved the sale for €148,000 to the highest bidder, which was his wife Ms O’Connor.

Mr Collins said that at the time of the 2007 local area committee meeting “neither I nor my wife had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property”.

He said “no law was broken” and he “did not participate in any decision that authorised the sale of this land.”