Belfast Agreement: Northern Ireland still on peace ‘journey’, Queen’s conference hears

Queen’s University Belfast is hosting a three-day conference on the Belfast Agreement, 25 years on from the settlement in Northern Ireland.

Follow live reporting of the first day below, which will include speeches from former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and former US special envoy to Northern Ireland George Mitchell.

The conference is to hear panel talks on “building bridges” between the Irish and UK governments, and a further panel discussion from other key figures involved in the deal, such as former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, and former US president Bill Clinton.

Former president Mary McAleese points out that there are many areas in Northern Ireland who still face major socio-economic disadvantage.

“There are hard to reach communities here, probably when they hear us talking about peace dividends say, ‘where?’,” she says.

Powell, who was Downing Street chief of staff in the mid-1990s, says he believes it would be a “mistake” to change the system of power-sharing in the “middle of a crisis”. Any reforms of the Belfast Agreement could only be brought in after Stormont was up and running again, he says.

(left to right) Paul Murphy, Tim O'Connor, Professor Mary McAleese, Liz O'Donnell and Jonathan Powell

Former secretary of state for Northern Ireland Paul Murphy, who was Mo Mowlam’s deputy, questions whether there should be some new type of framework for government in the North, which allows for disagreements between parties but not for Stormont to be collapsed.

Liz O’Donnell, who was elected as a Progressive Democrat TD, said it was a regret of those involved in creating the agreement that the political power-sharing institutions in the North have only sat “fitfully” in the years since.

The first panel talk of the conference, being chaired by former president Mary McAleese, is now hearing from former ministers and officials in the Irish and UK governments.

The panel is made up of Johnathan Powell, who was chief of staff to Tony Blair, Paul Murphy, who was secretary of state for NI, Liz O’Donnell, former minister of state in the Department of Foreign Affairs, and senior Irish diplomat Tim O’Connor.

Concluding his speech, Mitchell says in approving the agreement in votes on both sides of the Border, “the people of Northern Ireland and Ireland showed others the possibility of hope”. The agreement stood as an example to Israelis and Palestinians, Columbians, Africans, and Americans, he says.

“Don’t let it slip away”

George Mitchell speaking during the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast

The peace that “surrounds us now is not guaranteed” Mitchell says, while noting the deal did not resolve all issues and was the “best that could be achieved at that time”.

Mitchell recalls a year into the all-party talks, at which point no progress had been made and the anger, obstacles and hostility “all seemed endless”.

At that time his son Andrew was born and he says he was for the first time considering leaving Northern Ireland, but it was during a discussion in the hospital that his wife Heather encouraged him to “go back and give it one last try” to find a deal.

The room stands for a moment of silence to mark the more than 3,000 people who were killed in the violence during the Troubles.

Mitchell also pauses to take a moment to pay tribute to the political figures involved in the peace process.

“Without John Hume, there would not have been a peace process. Without David Trimble, there would not have been a peace agreement,” he says.

Mitchell, a former leading figure in the Democrats, said Northern Ireland continued to “wrestle” with their disagreements.

He says if he was to give one piece of advice to the people in Northern Ireland it would be: “Don’t always be so hard on yourselves, at the same time never ever give up on the belief that we all can be better and do better”.

Mitchell says there are still some people in politics in the North who he calls the “100 per cent’ers”, who wanted everything on their terms.

The former US politician says he rejects the notion and adds that “reasoned, principled compromise” was and remained essential. “The only way to emerge from the rubble of conflict is to learn to understand one another”, he says.

Delivering the keynote address, George Mitchell, who chaired the all party talks that led to the agreement, says in voting to back the deal the people of Northern Ireland “overwhelmingly rejected political violence as a way to resolve their differences”.

Former US secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says the “credit for peace goes to the brave people of Northern Ireland, who took risks for peace” at the time.

“There wouldn’t be a Good Friday Agreement to celebrate today if it were not for the women of Northern Ireland,” she says.

Professor Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast opens the conference, outlining that Northern Ireland remains on “the journey” when it comes to peace.