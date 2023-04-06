Biden visit to Stormont ruled out during Northern Ireland trip

The US President Joe Biden will not visit Stormont during his trip to Northern Ireland next week, The Irish Times understands.

He had been invited to Parliament Buildings by the Speaker, where it was hoped he would address the Assembly to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Belfast Agreement.

Sources familiar with the visit said the decision was due to logistics.

However, there is speculation the decision was taken for political reasons, as the Northern Assembly and Executive are not functioning because the DUP is continuing to boycott the power-sharing institutions over its protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Biden is due to visit Ireland from April 11th to 14th, but will spend the majority of his time south of the Border.

He is expected to arrive in Northern Ireland on the evening of Tuesday 11th and will carry out only one engagement, at Ulster University (UU), on Wednesday before departing for Dublin that afternoon.

An official schedule has not yet been released, but The Irish Times understands the US President will mark the formal opening of UU’s Belfast campus and hold engagements with Northern political leaders as well as representatives from the youth, business and civic communities while at the university.

It is understood a visit to Queen’s University had been considered, with the suggestion Mr Biden could have unveiled a bust to Senator George Mitchell – who chaired the talks which led to the signing of the Agreement – but this will not go ahead.

Mr Biden is expected to be accompanied by the US special economic envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III, on what will be his first official visit to the North since taking up the role in December.

He is due to remain in Northern Ireland for potentially up to a week after Mr Biden departs and will also visit the north-west.

The US President will visit Co Louth and Co Mayo, where he has ancestral roots, during his trip, which will include a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina and an address to the Dáil.