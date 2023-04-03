Claims that Taoiseach overruled Minister for Housing on extending eviction ban strongly denied

Claims that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar overruled Minister for Housing on extending the eviction ban have been strongly denied.

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry made the claim on southeast Radio on Monday morning, telling the station that the Government had made an “appalling decision” in allowing the ban to lapse.

“My understanding is that the Minister for Housing wanted to extend the ban and was acting in preparation for extending the ban. But he was overridden by the Taoiseach and that’s why there was no preparation made during the five month ban for mitigating the effects of this”.

On Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Taoiseach said: “This claim is 100% incorrect and without any foundation.”

Fr McVerry told southeast Radio that he has “never been so angry” about the decision, and questioned why legislation giving effect to some of the mitigating measures envisaged by the Government to soften the blow of ending the ban hadn’t been ready for its lifting.

“The irony is that the very same day that the eviction ban was to end the Government going on holidays for two weeks and can’t pass any legislation. I mean, I’m just, as I say, so angry,” he said.

He also accused the Coalition of ending the ban because the local and European elections are coming up in 2024. “And they didn’t want all this fallout to happen a few months before the elections. So they wanted to get it out of the way by ending the eviction abn and hope that the people’s anger will have subsided in 12 months time when the elections are coming up”.

Pressed on the source of his claim, Fr McVerry said he would not reveal the source of his information but would stand over it. He said he had “a lot of time” for Mr O’Brien and praised measures he has put in place on social housing.