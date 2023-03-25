Labour targeting building one million homes in a decade, says Ivana Bacik

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said her party would aim for one million homes over the next decade, saying “new thinking” is now needed on the housing crisis.

In an address to members at the Labour Party annual conference in Cork, Ms Bacik said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are “perpetuating an unequal Ireland” and that she wants to achieve a “left-led green-red government”.

“Our ambition is for one million homes in 10 years, starting now. The State can, and we must, deliver 50,000 new builds and 50,000 refurbished homes a year for the next decade. In a strong economy with financial surpluses, we can do this. With new thinking and new ideas, we can do this. With a national housing emergency causing suffering for thousands, we have to do this. That’s our ambition for housing.”

Ms Bacik also said the party wants to introduce unlimited bus and rail journeys for €9 a month and a new tax on SUVs.

She also pledged a pay rise for workers and free GP care for all under-18s.

She said a new government “must be a constructive force for progressive change”.

“The current conservative Coalition is just not working. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are perpetuating an unequal Ireland. This Government is lurching from crisis to crisis. They are failing the people of Ireland.”

She said there has been “a catastrophic failure to deliver on housing.”

In her first address to Labour members since she became party leader, Ms Bacik said the “Government has turned to the private market to solve its own mess. And again and again, developers, speculators and land hoarders have shown that they can’t and won’t deliver the homes our communities need.”

Ms Bacik said that a young mother recently contacted her “in despair, facing the cliff edge of eviction next week, with no prospect of finding another home anywhere in her community. And she is just one of thousands.

“A home is a basic human right.”

She reiterated that the Labour Party wants to extend the eviction ban. The party will bring a motion of no confidence in the Government this coming week.

“A Government that is out of ideas, and out of time. A temporary extension of the ban would provide breathing space to increase housing supply. Not just to ramp up the tenant-in-situ scheme, but also to tackle vacancy and to undertake a massive rapid-build housing programme on public land.

“And to introduce a new ‘use it or lose it’ rule to stop speculators from sitting on inactive residential planning permissions in rent pressure zones. We have a crisis. We need urgent action.”