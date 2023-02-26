Holly Cairns will become next Social Democrats leader

The Cork South West TD Holly Cairns will be unopposed as the next leader of the Social Democrats.

Ms Cairns consulted with family and supporters over the weekend and announced that she would be an candidate for the leadership nomination this week.

TDs Cian O’Callaghan and Jennifer Whitmore this morning said they would support her, while Gary Gannon ruled himself out last week, meaning that Ms Cairns will be elected leader unanimously.

She will be, at 33, the youngest party leader in the Dail.

Co-leaders Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced they would step down last week.